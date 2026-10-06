2036 Olympics: India and six countries in race to host, Ahmedabad at centre of bid

India and six other countries interested in hosting the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad at the centre of its bid. The IOC will shortlist candidates in March.

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India, Qatar and five other countries want to host 2036 Olympics. (Photo: IANS)

India is among seven countries that have shown interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has invited all seven interested parties to present their plans to the Future Host Commission in November.

Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are currently in talks with the IOC over their plans to host the Summer Olympics. The IOC is expected to decide on the host through a vote of its members in 2029.

India submitted its Olympic hosting interest in 2024

India formally submitted its Expression of Interest to host the 2036 Olympics in 2024. The country’s plan is centred around Ahmedabad, which is also set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Ahmedabad has the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, and is expected to play a major role in India’s proposed Olympic plan.

The IOC said the bids will be judged on several important areas, including venue plans, athlete experience, funding, political and public support, the ability to deliver the Games and the long-term benefits for the host city and communities.

“The Interested Parties currently in Continuous Dialogue with the IOC, with a stated interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, are (in alphabetical order): Germany, Hungary, India, Qatar, Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye,” read a statement from the IOC.

No new bids after October 31

The IOC has also set a deadline for countries interested in the 2036 Games. According to the Olympic body, no other interested party will be considered after October 31.

“There are also a number of NOCs taking part in noncommittal talks with the IOC about hosting future Olympic Games beyond 2036. The Interested Parties have been invited to present their projects to the Future Host Commission in November,” it added.

The next major step will come in March, when the IOC executive board, led by president Kirsty Coventry, will approve a shortlist of candidates that can move forward with detailed plans.

Qatar, Germany and South Africa also in race

Qatar is among the leading names in the race and has already hosted major international events across several Olympic sports. The country hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has held world championships in several disciplines.

A Qatar Olympics could also require a change from the traditional July-August schedule because of the region’s weather conditions.

Germany has selected Munich as its proposed host city. Munich previously hosted the Olympics in 1972, while South Africa is looking at a national bid centred on Cape Town.

If successful, South Africa would become the first African country to host a Summer Olympics in the modern era.

Budapest, Istanbul and Seoul also interested

Hungary and Turkiye are proposing Budapest and Istanbul, respectively. South Korea’s plan is centred on Seoul, which hosted the 1988 Olympics, along with other locations across the country.

Meanwhile, India remains one of the key contenders as the IOC moves towards the next stage of the selection process.