Abhinav Bindra rules out contesting IOA elections, says ‘Not interested’ in executive role

Abhinav Bindra rules out contesting IOA elections 2026 despite being in 80-athlete SOM list. Says not interested in Executive Council post at KPMG event.

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Abhinav Bindra rules out contesting IOA elections, says ‘Not interested’ in executive role (Photo: PTI)

India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, Abhinav Bindra, has ruled out contesting the upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections, making it clear that he is not looking for a position on the organisation’s Executive Board.

The former shooter shared his decision on Friday on the sidelines of the ‘Agrasar Bharat Manch 2026’ conclave organised by KPMG. Bindra is among 80 former athletes listed under the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) category, from which eight representatives will be selected in November.

When asked whether he planned to contest the IOA elections, Bindra replied, “No, I don’t think so. No,” ruling out the possibility of taking up an executive position.

Bindra not interested in IOA Executive Board position

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medallist has been included in the approved SOM roster. However, he has made it clear that he does not intend to enter the race for a leadership position in the IOA.

The eight athletes selected from the SOM list on November 9 will receive voting rights and become eligible to contest the IOA elections scheduled for December 5. Of these eight representatives, two will become members of the 15-member Executive Council.

The SOM category gives former athletes a role in the association’s electoral process and governance. In the previous election cycle, former track and field star PT Usha was elected IOA president after being part of the SOM group.

PT Usha, Vijender Singh and Saina Nehwal on list

Several well-known names from Indian sport feature on the approved roster. Apart from Bindra, the list includes current IOA president PT Usha, Olympic bronze medallist boxer Vijender Singh, London Olympics medallists Gagan Narang and Yogeshwar Dutt, and badminton star Saina Nehwal.

Former World Championships medallist Anju Bobby George, former Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla and archer Dola Banerjee are also among those expected to contest the election. Ten names have been kept in reserve in each category.

The selection of eight SOM representatives will be an important step before the IOA’s Executive Council election in December.

Bindra praises India’s Asian Games performance

Bindra also spoke about India’s performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. He praised the athletes for finishing fourth in the overall standings, although the country could not match its medal tally from the previous edition.

India returned from the 2026 Asian Games with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. At the Hangzhou Games in 2023, the country had won 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Bindra remains one of India’s most celebrated sporting figures. His gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event at Beijing 2008 made him the country’s first individual Olympic champion.