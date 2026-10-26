Ahmedabad set to host 2029 World Weightlifting Championships after seeing off Russia and Venezuela to win hosting rights

Ahmedabad will host the 2029 World Weightlifting Championships after India won the hosting rights. The event will be held in the country for the first time and will also serve as a qualifying competition for the 2030 Commonwealth Games

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Ahmedabad will host the 2029 World Weightlifting Championships after India won the hosting rights for the global event. This will be the first time that India stages the senior tournament.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) announced the decision following its Executive Board meeting in Ningbo, China, on Sunday, October 25. India faced competition from Russia and Venezuela for the 2029 edition, with the IWF awarding the 2030 championships to Moscow.

The announcement is another major development for Indian weightlifting and adds to Ahmedabad’s growing list of international sporting events. The city is also scheduled to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav welcomed the decision and said the country had faced strong competition for the hosting rights.

“It’s a big day for Indian weightlifting as the IWF world championships will be coming to India for the first time and will be organised in Ahmedabad. Russia and Venezuela had strongly pitched for the 2029 championships but the IWF Executive Board has put faith in India,” Yadav said.

The 2029 championships will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. This will give Indian weightlifters an opportunity to compete for places at the home Games.

“It will give our weightlifters a good opportunity to win berths for the 2030 CWG,” Yadav added.

Ahmedabad has hosted major weightlifting competitions in recent years. Gandhinagar hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2025, while Gujarat staged the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2026. The city is now set to welcome some of the world’s leading weightlifters for the senior world championships in 2029.

The IWF also announced the hosts for other upcoming events. Prishtina, Kosovo, will stage the 2028 World Youth Championships, while Caracas, Venezuela, has been awarded the 2028 World Junior Championships. Moscow will host the senior World Championships in 2030.

The IWF said the decision to award four championships across the 2028-2030 period would help organise its international calendar in the coming years. General Secretary José Quiñones said the successful bids showed that countries were keen to host major weightlifting events.

India has won 18 medals at the World Weightlifting Championships so far, including three gold, 10 silver and five bronze.

Kunjarani Devi became the first Indian to win a medal at the event when she claimed silver in the women’s 44kg category in 1989. Karnam Malleswari won back-to-back world titles in 1994 and 1995, while Mirabai Chanu became world champion in the women’s 48kg category in 2017.