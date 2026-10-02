Ankush Panghal from Subhash Chandra Foundation creates history by claiming Asian Games 2026 boxing gold

Ankush Panghal from the Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Center created history by winning the men’s 80kg boxing gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Here’s everything you need to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/ankush-panghal-from-subhash-chandra-foundation-creates-history-by-claiming-asian-games-2026-boxing-gold-8532242/ Copy

Ankush Panghal celebrates after winning the men’s 80kg boxing gold at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian boxer Ankush Panghal added another major achievement to his growing career by winning the men’s 80kg gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The 21-year-old from Haryana defeated South Korea’s Kim Minseong 4-0 in the final to finish his campaign with the top prize.

Panghal, who trains at the Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Center in Gangwa village, has made a strong name for himself in Indian boxing. His Asian Games gold is also his second major international title of 2026 after he won gold at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

Ankush Panghal controls Asian Games final

Panghal looked in control against Kim from the start of the final. He used his quick movement, sharp punches and counter-attacking skills to stay ahead and secure a 4-0 victory on the judges’ cards.

His road to the final had also tested his ability to handle pressure. In the quarterfinals, Panghal defeated Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov 5-0. He then faced Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the semifinal and produced a comeback to win 4-1.

From Hisar to the Asian Games podium

Born in Haryana’s Hisar district, Panghal started his boxing journey at a young age and gradually moved through the junior and senior levels. His training at the Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Center in Gangwa has been an important part of his development.

The boxer’s recent results show how quickly his career has moved forward. He won silver at the 2025 World Boxing Cup Finals before claiming gold at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix in 2026. He then delivered another strong performance at the Commonwealth Games, where he won the 80kg title.

BFI President hails India’s boxing success

Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh also praised the Indian boxing contingent after its strong campaign at the Asian Games 2026. He highlighted the team’s consistency and said the results provide a strong base ahead of the Olympics.

“This is what consistency at the highest level looks like,” Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh said. “Seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games followed by our best-ever haul of three golds at the Asian Games reflect the strength of the systems and processes we have built. Finishing at the top of the boxing medal table against Asia’s strongest nations gives us a strong foundation as we prepare for the Olympics. I congratulate our boxers, coaches, support staff and the BFI team for their relentless work and commitment. Our focus now is on building on this momentum and translating it into Olympic success.”

PM Modi praises Ankush Panghal

The Prime Minister also congratulated Ankush Panghal after the Indian boxer secured gold in the men’s 80kg category with a dominant 4-0 victory over South Korea’s Minseong Kim at the Nishio Gymnasium.

“Congrats to Ankush on winning the Men’s 80kg Boxing Gold at the Asian Games with an emphatic victory in the final. His passion and dedication are noteworthy. His success ensures that India’s boxing campaign at the Asian Games ends on a great note,” Modi said.

Another big win after Commonwealth gold

Panghal’s Commonwealth Games final was a major test. He trailed England’s Dimeji Shittu 0-5 after the opening round but fought his way back into the contest and eventually won 4-1.

The Asian Games victory now gives Panghal two major gold medals in the same year. His latest success also added to India’s strong boxing campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, with Panghal joining Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda as Indian boxing gold medallists at these Games.

For Panghal, the Asian Games title marks another important step in a rapid rise that has taken him from training in Haryana to winning major international boxing titles for India.