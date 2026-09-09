Asian Games 2026: 400 athletes evacuated after Nagoya floods, Mayor gives BIG update on event

Nagoya floods forced around 400 Asian Games athletes and staff to evacuate, but the mayor gave a big update on the event. Scroll down for the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-400-athletes-evacuated-after-nagoya-floods-mayor-gives-big-update-on-event-8520525/ Copy

Flooding in Nagoya, Japan (Photo: Kyodo)

Asian Games 2026: Athletes who reached Nagoya early for the Asian Games 2026 stayed completely safe during heavy flooding that struck the central Japanese city. Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa shared the update on Wednesday and calmed concerns about the upcoming multi-sport event.

“We are not worried about the conditions of the venues and we believe there is no problem holding the Asian Games as planned,” Hirosawa told reporters.

The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Nagoya and nearby areas and continue until October 4. More than 11,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions across Asia are set to take part. That number is higher than the roughly 10,700 athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The last Asian Games took place three years ago in Hangzhou, China.

Temporary housing and venue checks after the rain

Around 400 athletes and support staff living in converted shipping containers-specially prepared as temporary homes for the Games-had to move briefly to higher ground when the rain became intense. Officials confirmed they returned safely once the situation improved.

Mayor Hirosawa noted that a few roofs at the many competition venues showed some leaks. However, he stressed that no major damage occurred and the facilities remain ready for use.

Impact of record rainfall on the City

Record rainfall hit parts of Nagoya on Tuesday. Water flooded dozens of roads and homes. Many people walking or driving found themselves stuck. City buses and subway services stopped running for a short time because of the conditions.

Reports said nearly 3,500 residents took shelter at emergency centres set up across the city. The flooding caused disruption for local people, yet the sports venues and the athletes already in the city avoided any harm.

Preparations stay on track for September start

Organisers have checked the competition sites thoroughly after the weather cleared. The mayor’s statement gives clear confidence that the Asian Games schedule will not change. Athletes, officials and fans can now focus on the competition rather than weather worries.

The brief evacuation of those staying in temporary housing and the minor roof leaks remain the only issues linked to the Games. Everything else points to a smooth start when the opening ceremony takes place later this month.

With more than 11,000 competitors expected, the event promises to be one of the biggest gatherings of Asian athletes in recent years. The recent flooding tested the city’s readiness, but the venues and people involved came through without serious problems.