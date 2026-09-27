Asian Games 2026: Abhay Singh settles for silver after tough 3-0 loss to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in Squash singles final

After a tremendous run at the 2026 Asian Games, Abhay Singh had to settle for a silver medal in men’s singles Squash final at the at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena. The 27-year-old went down in a tough 3-0 loss to Malaysian reigning champion Ng Eain Yow who kept his nations incredible record in tact in the discipline at the continental showpiece.
More to follow…
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