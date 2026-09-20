Asian Games 2026: After 3-0 start, India men’s table tennis team go down 0-3 to Iran

Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s table tennis team suffered a 0-3 loss to Iran after beating Indonesia 3-0. Women beat Singapore 3-2.

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India’s men’s table tennis team suffered a defeat to Iran at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: TheKhelIndia)

India had a mixed day in the table tennis team events at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday. The Indian men’s team suffered a 0-3 defeat against Iran in their Group F clash, while the women’s team produced a strong comeback to beat Singapore 3-2.

Both Indian teams had started their campaigns with convincing 3-0 wins over Indonesia earlier in the day. The men, however, could not continue that winning run against Iran, while the women showed good fight after falling behind in their second Group F match.

India men suffer 0-3 defeat against Iran

The Indian men’s team endured a difficult outing against Iran, with Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai unable to secure a win.

Manush Shah opened the tie against Noshad Alamiyan but went down 3-11, 8-11, 10-12. Manav Thakkar then faced Benyamin Faraji and lost 2-11, 6-11, 6-11, leaving India 0-2 down.

Harmeet Desai was the only Indian player to put up a strong fight. He pushed Alamiyan through five games but eventually lost 10-12, 15-13, 3-11, 12-10, 2-11 as Iran completed a 3-0 victory.

The result came after India had opened their campaign with a 3-0 win over Indonesia. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had beaten Muhammad Negara 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, while Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah also registered wins.

Women complete memorable comeback

The Indian women’s team produced the day’s biggest fightback as they recovered from 1-2 down to beat Singapore 3-2.

Yashaswini Ghorpade gave India an early advantage by defeating Jian Zeng 11-7, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9. Sreeja Akula then suffered an 8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 6-11 defeat against Loy Ming.

Diya Chitale was also beaten by Tan Zhao, losing 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 5-11. That left India needing to win both remaining matches.

Sreeja responded strongly in the fourth match, defeating Jian Zeng 6-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 to level the tie at 2-2.

Yashaswini seals thrilling victory

With the tie on the line, Yashaswini returned to face Loy Ming in the decider. The Indian paddler held her nerve in a tight contest to win 5-11, 11-8, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9.

The victory completed a memorable 3-2 comeback for India and kept the women’s team unbeaten after their opening 3-0 win over Indonesia.

Sreeja had earlier beaten Ni Maharani 3-1, while Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade also won their respective matches against Indonesia.

India to face Pakistan next

Both Indian teams will now turn their attention to Pakistan in their next Group F matches on Monday.

The women’s group also features Indonesia and Singapore, while the men are grouped with Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia. India’s table tennis team events are being played at Sky Hall Toyota in Toyota City.