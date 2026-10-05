Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat leads the way as wrestling produces second-best outing at Aichi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026: Aman Sehrawat leads as Wrestling produces second-best outing at Aichi and Nagoya

The 1962 edition at Jakarta remains the Indian wrestling contingent's best-ever performance as they totaled for 12 medals

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India's Aman Sehrawat poses with the gold medal after winning the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling final at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, October 3, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

The Indian contingent could not match the medal figures from the previous Asian Games edition at Hangzhou, but returned after putting up a remarkable performance which saw them finish fourth in the overall medal tally in the 2026 edition which concluded yesterday with the closing ceremony taking place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

India won a total of 85 medals – 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze to finish below China, Japan and South Korea who accounted for 288, 217 and and 113 medals respectively. Archery (9), Shooting (15), Boxing (6) and Wrestling (6) accounted for the most number of medals with the Archers bringing the most number of golds (5).

Out of these four disciplines, it was the Wrestling contingent that produced its best-ever outing at the Asian Games in more than 60 years. The six medals are actually India’s second-best medal haul in the quadrennial showpiece. The contingent returned with 2 gold, silver and bronze each.

India had also won twin golds at the Bangkok 1978 and Jakarta 2018 editions but finished with only three medals.

The 1962 edition remains India’s best-ever Wrestling performance at the Asian Games in Jakarta where the contingent had claimed a total of 12 medals, including three gold, six silver and three bronze.

Which wrestlers won medals for India at 2026 Asian Games?

Aman Sehrawat won gold in the men’s 57kg freestyle category, beating North Korea’s reigning world champion Han Chong Song 11-7 in the final. Sujeet Kalkal also claimed gold in the 65kg category after producing a stunning comeback from 2-9 down to beat Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev 10-9.

Antim Panghal won silver in the women’s 53kg category, losing to Japan’s Moe Kiyooka in the final. Nitesh Siwach added silver in the men’s Greco-Roman 97kg category. Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar completed the medal tally with bronze medals in the men’s freestyle 97kg and Greco-Roman 87kg events respectively.

Neeru Dhanda carries Indian flag as Aichi-Nagoya games conclude

Yesterday at the closing ceremony of the Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya, trap shooter Neeru Dhanda was chosen as the flagbearer of Indian contingent which turned out with bright smiles and excitement.

Neeru Dhanda had won three medals in the 20th edition and also became the first-ever Indian woman to win a gold in individual Trap shooting. Later on in the games, she also won a silver in the women’s team event alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer before adding another gold in the mixed team event with Kynan Chenai.

On the back of those performances, the Indian Olympic Association felt that Neeru was the right contender to be the Indian flagbearer.