Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna set up all-Indian women’s singles quarterfinal, medal assured

Asian Games 2026: Two Indian squash stars have set up a high-stakes quarterfinal clash, while Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani also advance to the last eight.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-anahat-singh-tanvi-khanna-set-up-all-indian-womens-singles-quarterfinal-medal-assured-8529666/ Copy

India star Tanvi Khanna storms into squash quarterfinals. (Photo: X)

India enjoyed a strong day on the squash courts at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Thursday, with several players making it to the last eight. Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna booked their places in the women’s singles quarterfinals and will now face each other in an all-Indian clash.

Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani also advanced in the men’s singles, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Anahat, Tanvi set up all-Indian clash

Anahat started her campaign in impressive fashion, beating Singapore’s Wai Iynn Au Yeong 3-0 in just 19 minutes. The Indian won the three games 11-4, 11-5 and 11-7 to make a confident start to her Asian Games campaign.

Tanvi then joined Anahat in the quarterfinals after overcoming Wai Yhann Au Yeong, also from Singapore. The Indian lost the opening game 5-11 but bounced back strongly to win the next three 11-4, 11-5 and 13-11.

The result means Anahat and Tanvi will now meet in the quarterfinals, giving India a guaranteed place in the women’s singles semifinals.

MEDAL ASSURED FOR INDIA IN SQUASH India’s Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh will face each other in the Women’s Singles QF, guaranteeing India a medal in the event. ALL THE BEST, GIRLS! pic.twitter.com/tZbKzWBJTu — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 24, 2026

However, unlike the previous edition, reaching the squash singles semifinals does not automatically guarantee a medal. The two losing semifinalists will play a classification match to decide the bronze medal.

Abhay cruises into men’s quarterfinals

Abhay Singh produced a dominant performance against Sri Lanka’s Ravindu Laksiri. He completed a 3-0 victory in 25 minutes, winning 11-5, 11-6 and 11-0.

Abhay will next face local favourite Ryunosuke in the quarterfinals as he looks to continue India’s strong run in the men’s singles competition.

Veer Chotrani, meanwhile, had to work much harder for his place in the last eight. He edged past Malaysia’s Sanjay Jeeva 3-2 in a match that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

After taking the first game 11-9, Veer lost the second 8-11 before regaining the lead with an 11-6 win. Sanjay levelled the contest by taking the fourth game 17-15, but Veer held his nerve to win the decider 11-6.

Veer will now take on Pakistan’s Irfan Muhammad in the quarterfinals.

Joshna-Senthil advance in mixed doubles

Veteran Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also progressed to the mixed doubles quarterfinals after beating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in the last 16.

The Indian pair won the all-Indian contest in straight games, 11-7 and 11-10, to keep their medal hopes alive.

Joshna and Velavan will face the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the quarterfinals on Friday.

With four singles players and the mixed doubles pair advancing, India will now look to turn their strong start into medals as the squash competition moves into its knockout stage.