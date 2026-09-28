Asian Games 2026: Archery to Shooting – Here is the entire Indian contingent’s schedule for day 10

After a day which saw eight medals getting added in the medal tally, India will look to add many more laurels on day 10. Here's the full schedule

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India's Parul Chaudhary celebrates with the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase final with a personal best and national record time of 9:08.67 at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, September 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India enjoyed a strong Day 9 at the Asian Games, winning eight medals. Yashvir Singh and Gulveer Singh won silver, while Murali Sreeshankar and Esha Singh also took silver. Rohit Yadav, Vithya Ramraj, Parul Chaudhary and Pincky Balhara added four bronze medals to India’s tally.

A massive day 10 is awaiting us tomorrow, here is the full schedule.

Archery

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will compete in the men’s recurve individual elimination round at 5.30AM. Kirti and Kumkum Mohod will feature in the women’s recurve individual event at 9.45AM.

Athletics

Athletics will once again be one of the main medal events for India. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men’s pole vault final at 2.50PM, followed by Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in the women’s high jump final at 3.35PM.

Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary will take part in the women’s hammer throw final at 4.05PM. The women’s 800m final featuring Gowthami Jayaraman and Pooja is scheduled for 4.20PM, while Mohammed Afsal will compete in the men’s 800m final at 4.35PM.

Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable will be in action in the men’s 5000m final at 4.45PM. India will then compete in the mixed 4x100m relay final at 5.18PM, followed by the women’s 4x400m relay final at 5.35PM and men’s 4x400m relay final at 5.47PM.

Boxing

Parveen will face China’s Li Shu in the women’s 65kg semifinal at 10.15AM. Ankush Panghal takes on Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg semifinal at 11AM.

Narender will face Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s +90kg semifinal at 11.30AM. All three are medal events.

Canoe Slalom

Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod will compete in the men’s kayak single heats from 7AM onwards. Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen will take part in the women’s canoe single heats, while Shikha Chouhan will compete in the women’s kayak single heats.

Kurash

Vipin Kumar will compete in the men’s 66kg Round of 16 at 6.24AM. If he continues to win, he will progress through the quarterfinal, semifinal and medal rounds.

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan will compete in Race 3 of the men’s dinghy qualification series at 10AM.

Shooting

India will have medal opportunities in both men’s and women’s trap. Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi will compete in the men’s trap qualification and team final from 6.30AM.

Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will compete in the women’s trap qualification and team final from 6.30AM. The women’s individual final, if they qualify, is scheduled for 10.30AM, while the men’s individual final, if qualified, will take place at 12PM.

Squash

India’s women’s team will face Iran in their group game at 6.30AM.

Surfing

Kishore Kumar Anbarasu will face the Philippines’ Toby Espejon in the men’s shortboard quarterfinal at 4.54AM.

Tennis

Dhakshineswar Suresh will face Indonesia’s Gunawan Trismuwantara in the men’s singles second round at 10AM. Sumit Nagal will take on South Korea’s Hong Seongchan, not before 12.30PM.

Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh will face Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev in men’s doubles, while Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji will play Nepal’s Abhishek Bastola and Pradip Khadka. Both matches are scheduled not before 12.30PM.

Ankita Raina and N Sriram Balaji will begin their mixed doubles campaign against Hong Kong’s Eudice Chong and Kairan Thompson, not before 3.30PM.

Track Cycling

The women’s team sprint qualification, heats and medal races will begin at 6.30AM, with Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Triyasha Paul representing India.

The men’s team sprint events begin at 6.38AM, with Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in action.

India’s women’s team pursuit team of Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh will compete from 7.12AM.

Volleyball

India’s men’s volleyball team will face Qatar in their Pool C match at 12.30PM.