Asian Games 2026: Avinash Sable confident of defending steeplechase gold after injury comeback

His only competition since the injury came in Belgium, where he ran the 5000m at the IFAM outdoor World Athletics Continental Tour

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India's Avinash Sable competes in a men's 3000 meters steeplechase round 1 heat at the Paris Olympics 2024, in Paris, France, Monday, August 05, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Avinash Sable has one race in mind when he returns to the track in New Delhi on September 10. After a year away from the 3000m steeplechase, the Indian runner will use the Indian Athletics Series Final as his first real test before the Asian Games in Japan.

Sable has not competed in his main event since suffering a serious knee injury during the Monaco Diamond League in 2025. Surgery to repair his torn ACL and meniscus forced him to miss the 2026 Commonwealth Games. It also left him unsure about whether he could return to the level that earned him Asian Games gold in 2022.

The 30-year-old now believes he has recovered that fitness. He spent the last eight months training in Ooty, at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, and at the Sports Authority of India’s Southern Centre in Bengaluru.

“I went to the Asian Games in 2022. I have the same level of fitness now. I can repeat my performance in this Asian Games (2026 in Japan),” Sable told PTI in an interview facilitated by SAI.

“There are 24 days left for my event in the Asian Games. My preparation is very good. I had a lot of ups and downs in my preparation after that injury (during the Monaco Diamond League in 2025).

“After that, I have done continuous training and it’s a good preparation. I am confident that I can do well in the upcoming Asian Games. I feel that my old fitness has come back,” he added.

His only competition since the injury came in Belgium, where he ran the 5000m at the IFAM outdoor World Athletics Continental Tour. Even that appearance has not guaranteed a return to the event in Oordegem this year.

Sable knows training cannot replace racing. “It will be my first steeplechase competition in a year. You need competition for any good preparation. But I could not do it because of my (lack of) fitness,” he said.

The Smart Track at SAI’s Southern Centre has been an important part of his comeback. Its soft surface allowed him to train without the same strain on his knee.

“I think this is the best facility in the world. I have trained in the US and Europe. But here, we have so many facilities in one campus,” Sable said.

He also spoke about the fear that followed surgery. “I was afraid that I would not be able to participate in the Asian Games. I had no idea how serious the injury was,” he said.

“Many times, I thought that I would not be able to do it (regain fitness).”

Now, Sable’s focus is on getting through the next race and making the most of his chance to defend the Asian Games title.