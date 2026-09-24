Asian Games 2026: Boxer Parveen Hooda reaches women’s 65kg quarterfinals, Sakshi Chaudhary and Sumit bow out

Asian Games 2026: Parveen advances to the women’s 65kg boxing quarterfinals after a walkover, while Sakshi Chaudhary and Sumit exit. Check out the full story below.

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Parveen Hooda advances to the women’s 65kg quarterfinals at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

Asian Games 2026: India had mixed results in boxing at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. Parveen Hooda moved into the women’s 65kg quarterfinals after receiving a walkover from Tajikistan’s Malika Nozimova, while Sakshi Chaudhary and Sumit were knocked out of the competition.

Parveen’s progress keeps India’s medal hopes alive in the 65kg category. She will now face Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova in the quarterfinals, with a win taking her into the semifinals and securing a medal.

Parveen gets quarterfinal ticket after walkover

Parveen did not have to step into the ring after Nozimova was unable to compete in their Round of 16 bout. The Indian boxer will now prepare for a tougher challenge against Khamidova, the reigning world silver medallist.

Parveen’s journey has also had its share of setbacks. She had previously served a WADA suspension for a whereabouts-rule violation, which resulted in the loss of her Asian Games bronze medal and an Olympic quota.

She had earlier reached the quarterfinals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in her first major competition in the 65kg weight category.

Sakshi falls short against world champion

Sakshi Chaudhary’s Asian Games campaign came to an end after she suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova in the women’s 51kg pre-quarterfinal.

The Commonwealth Games gold medallist found it difficult to land clean punches consistently as Balkibekova stayed ahead through the contest. The Kazakh boxer used her right hand effectively and took the opening round 3-2.

Sakshi tried to raise the pace in the second round and looked for better combinations, but Balkibekova again edged the round 3-2. With the Indian trailing on the scorecards, she needed a strong final round but could not turn the bout around.

Balkibekova eventually secured the win and moved into the quarterfinals.

Sumit forced to exit after injury

Sumit also suffered a disappointing end to his campaign in the men’s 70kg category. He was forced to concede his pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq’s Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan after picking up an injury.

The 23-year-old Indian had started well and was leading after the first two rounds. However, he appeared to hurt his knee after taking a punch and landing awkwardly during the third round.

The referee stopped the contest, handing the victory to his Iraqi opponent. Sumit had earlier opened his Asian Games campaign with a 5-0 win over Thailand’s Bunjong Sinsiri.

With Sakshi and Sumit out, Parveen remains one of India’s key boxing medal hopes in the competition as she prepares for her quarterfinal clash.