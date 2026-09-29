Asian Games 2026: Boxing to Wrestling – Here is the entire Indian contingent’s schedule for day 11

India enjoyed a spectacular Day 10 at the 2026 Asian Games, highlighted by a golden double that propelled the country past the 50-medal mark and back into the top ten of the standings.
Shooter Neeru Dhanda delivered a stellar performance to claim gold in the women’s individual trap event, which also contributed to a silver in the women’s team trap category alongside her teammates.
The momentum carried over to the athletics track in the evening, where the women’s 4x400m relay quartet featuring Kiran Pahal, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary, and Vithya Ramraj, clinched a sensational gold medal.
India won a total of eight medals today and there’s certainly more to come as we enter the final few days of the quadrennial event at Aichi and Nagoya. Day 11 will see the Indian contingent compete across Golf, Sepaktakraw and Cycling among other events.
Compound Women’s Team Semifinal (6:25 AM): Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha vs Republic of Korea.
Compound Mixed Team Semifinal (7:55 AM): Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Thailand
Compound Women’s Team Medal Matches: 6:25 AM onwards
Compound Mixed Team Medal Matches: 8:50 AM onwards
Compound Men’s Team Medal Matches: 11:25 AM onwards
Trap Mixed Team Qualification: Kynan Chenai and Neeru – 6:30 AM
Trap Mixed Team Final: 11:00 AM
Women’s Team Semifinal: India vs Republic of Korea – 3:30 PM
Women’s 60kg Semifinal: Priya vs Yang Chengyu (China) – 10:15 AM
Women’s 75kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova (Kazakhstan) – 10:45 AM
Men’s 90kg Semifinal: Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev (Uzbekistan) – 12:00 PM
Men’s Singles R16: Sumit Nagal vs Sergey Fomin (Uzbekistan) – 9:30 AM
Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh – 9:30 AM onwards
Women’s Team Squash Quarterfinals: India vs Singapore – 6:30 AM
Men’s Team Squash Quarterfinals: India vs Kuwait – 11:00 AM
Greco-Roman & Women’s Wrestling Bouts: Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) in qualification and medal rounds – 7:00 AM onwards
Women’s -48kg Judo: Asmita Dey – 7:30 AM onwards
Men’s & Women’s Golf (Round 1): Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj Sandhu, Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Pranavi Sharath Urs – 3:00 AM onwards
Track Cycling: Keirin and Sprint events featuring Ronaldo Singh, David Beckham, Sarita Kumari, and Keerthi Rangaswamy – 6:30 AM onwards
Sailing: Dinghy, Skiff, and Windsurfing series races – 7:30 AM onwards
Esports (League of Legends Group B): India vs Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, and Chinese Taipei – 5:30 AM onwards
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