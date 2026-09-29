Asian Games 2026: Boxing to Wrestling – Here is the entire Indian contingent’s schedule for day 11

After a successful day 10 which saw a historic gold coming in women's trap shooting, India will have chances to add After a day which saw eight medals getting added in the medal tally, India will look to add many more laurels on day 10. Here's the full schedule medals as the quadrennial showpiece enters its final few days

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India’s Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj pose with their gold medals after winning the women’s 4×400m relay final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India enjoyed a spectacular Day 10 at the 2026 Asian Games, highlighted by a golden double that propelled the country past the 50-medal mark and back into the top ten of the standings.

Shooter Neeru Dhanda delivered a stellar performance to claim gold in the women’s individual trap event, which also contributed to a silver in the women’s team trap category alongside her teammates.

The momentum carried over to the athletics track in the evening, where the women’s 4x400m relay quartet featuring Kiran Pahal, M. R. Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary, and Vithya Ramraj, clinched a sensational gold medal.

India won a total of eight medals today and there’s certainly more to come as we enter the final few days of the quadrennial event at Aichi and Nagoya. Day 11 will see the Indian contingent compete across Golf, Sepaktakraw and Cycling among other events.

Asian Games 2026 day 11 schedule

Archery

Compound Women’s Team Semifinal (6:25 AM): Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha vs Republic of Korea.

Compound Mixed Team Semifinal (7:55 AM): Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav vs Thailand

Compound Women’s Team Medal Matches: 6:25 AM onwards

Compound Mixed Team Medal Matches: 8:50 AM onwards

Compound Men’s Team Medal Matches: 11:25 AM onwards

Shooting

Trap Mixed Team Qualification: Kynan Chenai and Neeru – 6:30 AM

Trap Mixed Team Final: 11:00 AM

Hockey

Women’s Team Semifinal: India vs Republic of Korea – 3:30 PM

Boxing

Women’s 60kg Semifinal: Priya vs Yang Chengyu (China) – 10:15 AM

Women’s 75kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova (Kazakhstan) – 10:45 AM

Men’s 90kg Semifinal: Kapil Pokhariya vs Turabek Khabibullaev (Uzbekistan) – 12:00 PM

Tennis & Squash

Men’s Singles R16: Sumit Nagal vs Sergey Fomin (Uzbekistan) – 9:30 AM

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji and Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh – 9:30 AM onwards

Women’s Team Squash Quarterfinals: India vs Singapore – 6:30 AM

Men’s Team Squash Quarterfinals: India vs Kuwait – 11:00 AM

Wrestling & Judo

Greco-Roman & Women’s Wrestling Bouts: Sunil Kumar (87kg) and Nisha Dahiya (68kg) in qualification and medal rounds – 7:00 AM onwards

Women’s -48kg Judo: Asmita Dey – 7:30 AM onwards

Golf, Cycling, Sailing, and Esports