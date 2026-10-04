Asian Games 2026, Closing Ceremony Live Streaming details: When and where to watch

Here are the live-streaming details for the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony. Scroll down to find out all the details.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: October 4, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
Asian Games closing ceremony
Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony live streaming details

Asian Games 2026, closing ceremony livestreaming details: The Asian Games 2026 will come to a close on October 4. The closing ceremony will be held in the afternoon where athletes and teams from different countries will come together for the final celebration of the games.

Indian athletes have given their best at the Asian Games 2026. Players from different sports have taken part in the Games and won medals for India. Their performances have given Indian fans many reasons to cheer.

Read more: Asian Games 2026: Indian men's hockey team clinch gold and confirm LA 2028 Olympics berth

The closing ceremony will be a chance for Indian athletes to celebrate their efforts along with players from other countries. Many young Indian players also got valuable experience by competing at such a big event.

The closing ceremony will start from 2:30 PM onwards (IST). It will be shown live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony LIV.

The ceremony will mark the end of the Asian Games after several days of exciting sports action. Athletes from different countries will come together for the final celebration before the Games officially come to an end.

Now, let’s discuss the important part of the event as here are all the details about Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony…

When is Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony going to take place?

The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will start on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Where is Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony going to take place?

The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan.

What time will Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony start?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will begin at 2:30 PM.

Where can I watch Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony TV in India?

The India vs West Indies third ODI match will be available on TV Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony in India?

The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will be broadcast live on the SonyLIV app and website.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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