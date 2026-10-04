Asian Games 2026: Complete list of India’s 85 medal winners as country finishes fourth

Here is the complete list of the medals won by Indian athletes at the 20th edition of the Asian Games. Find the list by scrolling down.

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Asian Games 2026: India's complete 85 medals

India ended its Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals. India won 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. This helped India finish fourth in the medal table, ahead of Uzbekistan, Iran and Thailand.

India won many important medals during the Games. Kumkum Anil Mohod made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold medal. The Indian women’s recurve team also beat South Korea and ended its 28-year winning run in the event. Neeru Dhanda won gold in trap shooting a fter India waited 48 years for this medal. Neeru and Kynan Chenai also set a new Asian record in the mixed trap event.

Pranavi Urs won India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medal in golf. The men’s hockey team also won gold and defended its title. Their win also helped India qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. India also won three gold medals in boxing, with Lovlina Borgohain becoming the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold.

Gold (21)

Athletics – Kiran, Prachi, Poovamma Machettira and Vithya Ramraj – Women’s 4x400m relay

Shooting – Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh – 10m air pistol mixed team

Shooting – Neeru Dhanda – Women’s trap individual (Ended India’s 48-year wait for an individual trap gold since Randhir Singh in 1978)

Shooting – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed team trap (This was India’s first-ever gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games. The score of 34 hits out of 40 was a new Asian record.)

Kabaddi – India Women’s Kabaddi Team

Kabaddi – India Men’s Kabaddi Team

Hockey – India Women’s Hockey Team (First gold in 44 years since 1982; sealed LA 2028 qualification)

Hockey – India Men’s Hockey Team (First successful title defence; sealed LA 2028 qualification)

Cricket – Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Cricket – Indian Men’s Cricket Team

Archery – Women’s Compound Archery Team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha)

Archery – Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav – Compound archery mixed team

Archery – Men’s Compound Archery Team (Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam)

Archery – Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – (This is the first-ever gold medal for the women’s team at the Asian Games.)

Archery – Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – (This is the first-ever gold medal for India in the event)

Boxing – Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg (She becomes the second woman after Mary Kom to win a gold medal in boxing in the Asian Games since 2014)

Boxing – Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg

Boxing – Ankush Panghal – Men’s 75kg

Wrestling – Aman Sehrawat – Freestyle, Men’s 57kg – (This is the first time an Indian wrestler has become Asian Games champion in the men’s 57 kg category)

Wrestling – Sujeet Kalkal – Freestyle, Men’s 65kg – (This was the first gold for India in wrestling since 2018)

Golf – Pranavi Urs – Women’s Individual

Silver (27)

Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali – Men’s long jump

Athletics – Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj – Mixed 4x400m relay

Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m

Athletics – Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon (He ended India’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event — and became the first Indian to win one outside home soil)

Athletics – Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put

Athletics – Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s high jump

Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 1500m

Athletics – Ancy Sojan – Women’s long jump

Athletics – Yashvir Singh – Javelin

Shooting –Elavenil Valarivan – Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)

Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod – Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)

Shooting – Himanshu Dhillon – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)

Shooting – Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)

Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar – Men’s 50m rifle 3P team

Shooting – Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team

Shooting – Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol

Shooting – Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s trap team

Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s recurve archery

Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod – Mixed team recurve archery

Squash – Anahat Singh — Women’s Singles – (Became 1st Indian to win women’s singles silver at Asian Games)

Squash – Abhay Singh – Men’s Singles – (Became only only India’s second singles medallist in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago)

Weightlifting – Mirabai Chanu — Women’s 49kg (This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998)

Wushu – Roshibina Devi – Women’s 60kg sanda

Wrestling – Antim Panghal – Women’s 53kg

Wrestling – Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg

Sailing – Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff

Golf – India women’s team

Bronze (37)

Athletics – Pooja – Women’s high jump

Athletics – Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha SS – Mixed team 4x100m relay

Athletics – Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK – Men’s 4x400m relay

Athletics – Rohit Yadav – Javelin

Athletics – Prachi – Women’s 400m

Athletics – Harita Bhadra – Women’s 200m (This was India’s first medal at the Asian Games in eight years)

Athletics – Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s decathlon

Athletics – Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Athletics – Baranica Elangovan – Women’s Pole Vault (became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women’s pole vault event)

Athletics – Vithya Ramraj – Women’s 400m hurdles (Beat PT Usha’s four-decade-old record in 400m hurdles that was standing since 1984)

Athletics – Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 5000m

Athletics – Seema Kumari – Women’s 10000m

Athletics – Manpreet Kaur – Women’s Shot Put

Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m

Shooting – Rudrankksh Patil – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)

Shooting – Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal – Women’s skeet team – (This was India’s first women’s skeet team medal in Asian Games history)

Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – Men’s skeet team

Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – (This was India’s first-ever mixed team medal in skeet shooting)

Archery – Ganesh Thirumuru – Men’s compound archery individual

Archery – Neeraj Chauhan – Men’s Individual Recurve

Boxing – Narender Berwal – Men’s +90kg

Boxing – Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg

Boxing – Kapil Pokhariya – Men’s 90kg

Squash – Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles

Squash – Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team

Squash – Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team

Table Tennis – Manush Shah, Diya Chitale – Mixed doubles

Mixed Martial Arts – Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – (This was India’s first medal ever in MMA at an Asian Games)

Kurash – Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg

Soft Tennis – Jay Meena – Men’s singles

Badminton – Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila – Men’s Team

Rowing – Satnam Singh, Salman Khan – Men’s double sculls – (This was India’s first-ever rowing medal in double sculls in Asian Games history)

Wrestling – Deepak Punia – Freestyle, men’s 97kg

Wrestling – Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg

Sailing – Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff

Sailing – Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy

Sepaktakraw – India Men’s Quarant team