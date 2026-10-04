Asian Games 2026: Complete list of India’s 85 medal winners as country finishes fourth

India ended its Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals. India won 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals. This helped India finish fourth in the medal table, ahead of Uzbekistan, Iran and Thailand.
India won many important medals during the Games. Kumkum Anil Mohod made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual recurve gold medal. The Indian women’s recurve team also beat South Korea and ended its 28-year winning run in the event. Neeru Dhanda won gold in trap shooting a fter India waited 48 years for this medal. Neeru and Kynan Chenai also set a new Asian record in the mixed trap event.
Pranavi Urs won India’s first-ever Asian Games gold medal in golf. The men’s hockey team also won gold and defended its title. Their win also helped India qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. India also won three gold medals in boxing, with Lovlina Borgohain becoming the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold.
Athletics – Kiran, Prachi, Poovamma Machettira and Vithya Ramraj – Women’s 4x400m relay
Shooting – Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh – 10m air pistol mixed team
Shooting – Neeru Dhanda – Women’s trap individual (Ended India’s 48-year wait for an individual trap gold since Randhir Singh in 1978)
Shooting – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed team trap (This was India’s first-ever gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games. The score of 34 hits out of 40 was a new Asian record.)
Kabaddi – India Women’s Kabaddi Team
Kabaddi – India Men’s Kabaddi Team
Hockey – India Women’s Hockey Team (First gold in 44 years since 1982; sealed LA 2028 qualification)
Hockey – India Men’s Hockey Team (First successful title defence; sealed LA 2028 qualification)
Cricket – Indian Women’s Cricket Team
Cricket – Indian Men’s Cricket Team
Archery – Women’s Compound Archery Team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha)
Archery – Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav – Compound archery mixed team
Archery – Men’s Compound Archery Team (Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam)
Archery – Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – (This is the first-ever gold medal for the women’s team at the Asian Games.)
Archery – Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – (This is the first-ever gold medal for India in the event)
Boxing – Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg (She becomes the second woman after Mary Kom to win a gold medal in boxing in the Asian Games since 2014)
Boxing – Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg
Boxing – Ankush Panghal – Men’s 75kg
Wrestling – Aman Sehrawat – Freestyle, Men’s 57kg – (This is the first time an Indian wrestler has become Asian Games champion in the men’s 57 kg category)
Wrestling – Sujeet Kalkal – Freestyle, Men’s 65kg – (This was the first gold for India in wrestling since 2018)
Golf – Pranavi Urs – Women’s Individual
Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali – Men’s long jump
Athletics – Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj – Mixed 4x400m relay
Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 10,000m
Athletics – Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon (He ended India’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event — and became the first Indian to win one outside home soil)
Athletics – Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put
Athletics – Sarvesh Kushare – Men’s high jump
Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 1500m
Athletics – Ancy Sojan – Women’s long jump
Athletics – Yashvir Singh – Javelin
Shooting –Elavenil Valarivan – Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)
Shooting – Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod – Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)
Shooting – Himanshu Dhillon – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)
Shooting – Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team)
Shooting – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar – Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
Shooting – Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
Shooting – Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol
Shooting – Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s trap team
Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s recurve archery
Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod – Mixed team recurve archery
Squash – Anahat Singh — Women’s Singles – (Became 1st Indian to win women’s singles silver at Asian Games)
Squash – Abhay Singh – Men’s Singles – (Became only only India’s second singles medallist in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago)
Weightlifting – Mirabai Chanu — Women’s 49kg (This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998)
Wushu – Roshibina Devi – Women’s 60kg sanda
Wrestling – Antim Panghal – Women’s 53kg
Wrestling – Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg
Sailing – Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff
Golf – India women’s team
Athletics – Pooja – Women’s high jump
Athletics – Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha SS – Mixed team 4x100m relay
Athletics – Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK – Men’s 4x400m relay
Athletics – Rohit Yadav – Javelin
Athletics – Prachi – Women’s 400m
Athletics – Harita Bhadra – Women’s 200m (This was India’s first medal at the Asian Games in eight years)
Athletics – Tejaswin Shankar – Men’s decathlon
Athletics – Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 3000m steeplechase
Athletics – Baranica Elangovan – Women’s Pole Vault (became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women’s pole vault event)
Athletics – Vithya Ramraj – Women’s 400m hurdles (Beat PT Usha’s four-decade-old record in 400m hurdles that was standing since 1984)
Athletics – Parul Chaudhary – Women’s 5000m
Athletics – Seema Kumari – Women’s 10000m
Athletics – Manpreet Kaur – Women’s Shot Put
Athletics – Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m
Shooting – Rudrankksh Patil – Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual)
Shooting – Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal – Women’s skeet team – (This was India’s first women’s skeet team medal in Asian Games history)
Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – Men’s skeet team
Shooting – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – (This was India’s first-ever mixed team medal in skeet shooting)
Archery – Ganesh Thirumuru – Men’s compound archery individual
Archery – Neeraj Chauhan – Men’s Individual Recurve
Boxing – Narender Berwal – Men’s +90kg
Boxing – Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg
Boxing – Kapil Pokhariya – Men’s 90kg
Squash – Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles
Squash – Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team
Squash – Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team
Table Tennis – Manush Shah, Diya Chitale – Mixed doubles
Mixed Martial Arts – Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – (This was India’s first medal ever in MMA at an Asian Games)
Kurash – Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg
Soft Tennis – Jay Meena – Men’s singles
Badminton – Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila – Men’s Team
Rowing – Satnam Singh, Salman Khan – Men’s double sculls – (This was India’s first-ever rowing medal in double sculls in Asian Games history)
Wrestling – Deepak Punia – Freestyle, men’s 97kg
Wrestling – Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg
Sailing – Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff
Sailing – Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy
Sepaktakraw – India Men’s Quarant team
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