Asian Games 2026: Cricket to Hockey – Here is the entire Indian contingent’s schedule for day 12

The India men's cricket and hockey teams will be taking on Sri Lanka and Pakistan in semi-finals of the 2026 Asian Games. Here's the full schedule for day 12

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India's Ishan Kishan celebrates the dismissal of Japan's Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake during the one-off T20I match between India and Japan at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano, Japan, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCI)

We have officially entered the final week of the on-going 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya and things are expected to heat up in these final few days. India produced a remarkable performance on day 11 of the continental showpiece, winning 13 medals, thanks to sensational outings in Archery, Boxing and Shooting.

India has now touched the 60-medal mark and have climbed to number seven with 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze. The contingent might not be able to match last edition’s medal mark but a couple more are expected to be added tomorrow on day 12. Here’s the full schedule

Archery

5:30 AM: Women’s Individual Compound Quarterfinal – Taniparthi Chikitha vs. Nurisa Dian Ashrifah (Indonesia), with subsequent semifinal and medal matches following through the morning.

6:38 AM: Men’s Individual Compound Quarterfinal – Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam vs. Chieh-lun Chen (Chinese Taipei), followed by potential medal rounds.

Wrestling

7:22 AM onwards: Greco-Roman and Women’s Qualification and Elimination rounds featuring Aman (77kg), Sumit (60kg), Nitesh (97kg), and Mansi (62kg).

8:50 AM onwards: Semifinals and repechage rounds.

2:30 PM onwards: Bronze and Gold medal matches.

Hockey and Cricket

10:00 AM: Men’s Cricket Semifinal – India vs. Sri Lanka.

1:00 PM: Men’s Hockey Semifinal – India vs. Pakistan.

Squash and Tennis

6:30 AM: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal – Sumit Nagal vs. Yibing Wu (China), alongside mixed doubles matches.

7:00 AM: Women’s Team Semifinal – India vs. Hong Kong, and Men’s Team Semifinal – India vs. Malaysia.

Golf

3:00 AM onwards: Women’s Individual and Team Stroke Play (Round 2) featuring Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, and Pranavi Sharath Urs.

8:10 AM onwards: Men’s Individual and Team Stroke Play (Round 2) featuring Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, and Yuvraj Sandhu.

Cycling Track

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Omnium events (Scratch, Tempo, Elimination, and Points races) featuring Harshveer Singh Sekhon.

7:00 AM onwards: Women’s Sprint qualification and elimination rounds featuring Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina.

12:18 PM: Women’s Madison Final featuring Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh.

Sailing

6:30 AM / 9:35 AM onwards: Qualification series and opening races across multiple classes featuring Vishnu Sarvanan (ILCA 7), Prince Noble & Manu Francis (49er), Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma (49er FX), Nethra Kumanan (ILCA 6), Shraddha Verma & Ravindra Kumar (470), Katya Coelho (IQFOIL), and Mahi Verma (ILCA 4).

Judo and Other Sports