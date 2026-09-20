Asian Games 2026 Day 1: India make strong start with two silver medals

India made a strong start at Asian Games 2026, winning two silver medals in shooting and securing another medal in MMA on Day 1. Scroll down to read the full story.

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India's strong start at Asian Games 2026

India had a strong start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. On the opening day, India won two silver medals in shooting and also secured another medal in MMA.

India’s first medal came in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod finished second to win the silver medal. Elavenil then added another silver in the individual event. She finished second again, giving India two medals on Day 1.

India also secured a medal in MMA. Suchika Tariyal reached the semi-finals of the women’s traditional 60kg event. This has assured India of at least a bronze medal in the event.

The Indian hockey teams also started their Asian Games campaigns with big wins. The women’s team beat Uzbekistan 19-0, with Deepika Sehrawat scoring eight goals. The men’s team began their title defence with a 13-1 win over Indonesia. Dilpreet Singh was the star with four goals.

In cricket, India reached the women’s final after beating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the semi-final. Shafali Verma scored a century as India posted 195/4. Bangladesh were then bowled out for 81. India will now face Sri Lanka in the final.

India’s men’s table tennis team suffered a 3-0 loss to Iran in their second Group F match. Manush Shah, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai all lost their matches.

The women’s team, however, beat Singapore 3-2 in a close match. Yashaswini Ghorpade won the deciding match to help India complete the comeback. India had earlier beaten Indonesia 3-0.

Vikrant Baliyan lost 2-0 to Iran’s Soheil Mousavi in the men’s 75kg sanda event. Aparna also lost 2-0 to Iran’s Sogand Sinkaeechtan in the women’s 52kg event.

In swimming, Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final with a time of 54.77 seconds. China’s Xu Jiayu won gold in a Games-record 51.98 seconds.

In badminton, P. V. Sindhu beat Kazakhstan’s Kamila Smagulova 2-0 to give India the first point in the women’s team event.

India’s action will continue on Monday, with both kabaddi teams starting their campaigns.