Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India’s full schedule, events, timings and medal matches on October 2

Asian Games 2026 Day 13: Check India’s full schedule, events, timings and medal matches for October 2, including hockey, boxing, archery and wrestling.

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India women eye historic hockey gold against defending champions China. (Photo: Hockey India)

Asian Games 2026 Day 13: Friday, October 2 will witness Indian athletes in action in various sports with a few medal opportunities on the cards in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. From archery and boxing to wrestling, cycling and hockey, India have a packed schedule on the 13th day of the competition.

The biggest attraction of the day will be the women’s hockey final, where India will face China for the gold medal. Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush will also compete in their respective finals, while the archery and wrestling teams will be involved in important medal-stage contests.

India’s action starts early

The day begins with women’s sepaktakraw, as India take on Thailand in a Group A quadrant match at 5:30 AM IST.

Five minutes later, India’s women’s recurve team will face China in the semifinal at 5:55 AM. The team will have a chance to move into the medal matches.

Golf will also see Indian participation from the morning. Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar will compete in the women’s individual and team events, while Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu will feature in the men’s competitions.

Cycling, Taekwondo and Volleyball in focus

At 6:20 AM, Kashish Malik will take on Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Wai in the mixed individual virtual taekwondo Round of 16.

Cycling will also keep Indian fans busy. Harshita Jakhar will compete in the women’s omnium, while Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham will feature in the men’s keirin. India’s Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will also compete in the men’s Madison final.

The Indian men’s volleyball team will face South Korea at 6:30 AM in the classification match for fifth to eighth place.

Wrestling and Archery bring medal hopes

Indian wrestlers will enter the competition in several categories, with Dipanshi, Priya Malik, Sujeet and Rajat Ruhal among those scheduled to compete.

Archery will also be an important sport for India. The women’s recurve team will take on China in the semifinal, while the men’s recurve team will face Iran in their semifinal at 10:55 AM. India will also compete in the mixed recurve team semifinal against Japan at 8:20 AM.

Three Indian boxers fight for Gold

Boxing could bring multiple medals for India on Day 13.

Lovlina Borgohain will fight China’s Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75kg final at 10:00 AM. Later, Parveen will face Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the women’s 65kg final at 2:15 PM.

Ankush will then take on South Korea’s Kim Minseong in the men’s 80kg final at 2:45 PM.

Women’s Hockey team eye Gold

The biggest team event of the day will be the women’s hockey final, with India taking on China at 3:30 PM IST.

After a strong run through the tournament, India will look to finish their campaign with a gold medal when they meet the hosts in the title clash.