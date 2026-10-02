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  • Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: India bags gold medal in recurve archery, mixed team reaches final
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Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: India bags gold medal in recurve archery, mixed team reaches final

Here are the live updates from Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian athletes are aiming to increase the medal tally to move forward in this event.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: October 2, 2026, 8:33 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day 13
Asian Games 2026 Day 13 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

On October 2, several Indian athletes will be in action at the Asian Games. The day will start with Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti facing China in the women’s recurve team semifinal at 6:25 AM. Dipanshi will face Japan’s Yui Susaki in the women’s 50kg wrestling quarterfinal at 7:08 AM, while Rajat Ruhal will take on Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek in the men’s 125kg freestyle wrestling at 7:25 AM. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara will then compete against Japan in the mixed recurve team semifinal at 8:20 AM. Later, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan will face Iran in the men’s recurve team semifinal at 10:55 AM.

Read more: Asian Games 2026 Day 13: India’s full schedule, events, timings and medal matches on October 2

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face China’s Ziyi Bao in the women’s 75kg final at 10 AM. Parveen will take on Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the women’s 65kg final at 2:15 PM, while Ankush will face Korea’s Minseong Kim in the men’s 80kg final at 2:45 PM. In wrestling, Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya will also be in action in their respective medal bouts and finals, subject to qualification. India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the final at 3:30 PM. India’s men’s volleyball team will also face Korea at 6:30 AM, while the women’s rugby sevens team will play Malaysia at 8:50 AM.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 13 LIVE UPDATES HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 2, 2026 9:16 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live updates: Rugby

    India beat Malaysia 26-5 in the women’s rugby sevens Pool E match at the Asian Games. Bhumika Shukla scored three tries for India, while Tudu Sandhyarani and Kumari Arti also scored. India controlled the match and secured a big win.

  • Oct 2, 2026 8:58 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live updates: Sailing

    India’s Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma win the bronze medal in the women’s skiff event. The Indian pair finish third with 24 net points and 28 total points after their races. This gives India another medal in sailing at the Asian Games.

  • Oct 2, 2026 8:52 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live updates: India’s mixed recurve team defeat Japan to qualify for the finals 5-3. India are 0-2 down, but Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara make it 3-3. Japan then scores only 7 in the final set, and India win the match.

  • Oct 2, 2026 8:37 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian side bags a gold medal in the recurve archery as the trio of Kirti, Ankita and Kumkum defeated multi-time champions South Korea.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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