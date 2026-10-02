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Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: India bags gold medal in recurve archery, mixed team reaches final

Here are the live updates from Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian athletes are aiming to increase the medal tally to move forward in this event.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 13 Live

Asian Games 2026, Day 13 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026 as the Indian contigents are willing to add increase their medal to move forward to the events’ points table as they showed an impressive performance by winning bunch of medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

On October 2, several Indian athletes will be in action at the Asian Games. The day will start with Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti facing China in the women’s recurve team semifinal at 6:25 AM. Dipanshi will face Japan’s Yui Susaki in the women’s 50kg wrestling quarterfinal at 7:08 AM, while Rajat Ruhal will take on Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek in the men’s 125kg freestyle wrestling at 7:25 AM. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara will then compete against Japan in the mixed recurve team semifinal at 8:20 AM. Later, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge and Neeraj Chauhan will face Iran in the men’s recurve team semifinal at 10:55 AM.

In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain will face China’s Ziyi Bao in the women’s 75kg final at 10 AM. Parveen will take on Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in the women’s 65kg final at 2:15 PM, while Ankush will face Korea’s Minseong Kim in the men’s 80kg final at 2:45 PM. In wrestling, Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya will also be in action in their respective medal bouts and finals, subject to qualification. India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the final at 3:30 PM. India’s men’s volleyball team will also face Korea at 6:30 AM, while the women’s rugby sevens team will play Malaysia at 8:50 AM.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 13 LIVE UPDATES HERE-