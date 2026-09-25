Asian Games 2026 Day 7: India hold key medal hopes, full September 26 schedule for Athletics, Kabaddi, Squash and more

Asian Games 2026 Day 7: Check India’s full September 26 schedule, IST timings, medal events and Indians in action across athletics, kabaddi, squash and more.

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India women's Kabaddi team (Photo:X)

The Asian Games 2026 action will continue in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, September 26, with India set for another busy day across athletics, shooting, kabaddi, squash, canoe sprint and several other sports.

Day 7 will bring some important medal events for the Indian contingent. The men’s marathon will begin early in the morning, while shooting, canoe sprint, squash and kabaddi will also offer medal opportunities. India’s women’s and men’s kabaddi teams will both be in action in their respective gold-medal matches.

Here is a look at the major events involving Indian athletes on Day 7, with all timings in IST.

Athletics to begin India’s day

India’s athletics action will start early with Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera competing in the men’s marathon final at 4:00 AM.

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad will also be busy in the men’s decathlon, taking part in the 100m, long jump and shot put events during the morning session.

Later, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan will compete in the women’s long jump qualification at 8:10 AM, while Animesh Kujur will feature in the men’s 200m Round 1 at 8:32 AM.

The evening session will see several Indians in action. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will compete in the men’s shot put final at 4:30 PM, followed by Praveen Chithravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in the men’s triple jump final at 5:05 PM. Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will then compete in the women’s 1500m final at 6:45 PM.

Shooting and canoe sprint bring medal chances

Shooting will provide another major opportunity for India. Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod will compete in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final at 6:15 AM.

In canoe sprint, Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam are scheduled to compete in the mixed canoe double 500m final at 8:20 AM.

Kabaddi teams eye Asian Games gold

India’s women’s kabaddi team will play Iran in the gold-medal match at 9:30 AM. The men’s team will also fight for the gold medal later in the day, with their final scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Both teams have already secured podium finishes after reaching the finals on Day 6.

Squash brings more medal action

Squash will also be a major focus for India. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar will play their mixed doubles semifinal at 8:30 AM.

Anahat Singh will face Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in the women’s singles semifinal at 10:30 AM, while Abhay Singh will take on Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan in the men’s singles semifinal at 11:15 AM. Both singles semifinalists are assured of at least a bronze medal.

India will also have representation in hockey, table tennis, boxing, fencing, surfing, archery and esports on Day 7, making September 26 another packed day for the Indian contingent.