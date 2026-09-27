Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh lead India’s medal charge, here’s the full roundup

Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare and other Indian athletes shine as India win seven medals.

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Anahat Singh (L) and Abhay Singh (R) (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026 Day 8: India added seven more medals to its Asian Games 2026 tally on Sunday as squash and athletics delivered strong results in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The day brought two silver medals from squash, while Indian athletes picked up five more medals on the track and field.

India finished the day with 37 medals – 4 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze.

Anahat Singh creates history with squash silver

Anahat Singh made history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the Asian Games singles squash final. She finished with a silver medal after losing to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the final.

Sivasangari won the match 11-4, 11-4, 11-7, but Anahat’s run gave India another major result in squash.

Abhay Singh also wins Silver

Abhay Singh added another silver medal for India in the men’s singles event. He faced Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the final but could not finish with gold.

The two squash medals made it a memorable day for the Indian contingent, with both singles players reaching the final of their respective events.

Ancy Sojan comes close to gold

Ancy Sojan Edappilly won silver in the women’s long jump after producing a best effort of 6.53m. She led the competition for a large part of the final before China’s Huang Yingying jumped 6.55m with her final attempt.

Shaili Singh finished fourth with 6.42m, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Sarvesh Kushare claims high jump silver

Sarvesh Kushare also finished second in the men’s high jump. He cleared 2.25m, matching Chinese Taipei’s Fu Chao-hsuan, but Fu took gold after clearing the height in fewer attempts.

South Korea’s Woo Sanghyeok won bronze with 2.22m.

Harita, Tejaswin and Parul add bronze medals

Harita Bhadra won bronze in the women’s 200m after clocking 23.20 seconds. She finished behind Singapore’s Shanti Pereira and China’s Chen Yujie.

Tejaswin Shankar then secured bronze in the men’s decathlon with 7,934 points. He finished first in the final 1500m event but remained third overall.

Parul Chaudhary completed India’s athletics medal haul with bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. She clocked a personal best of 9:08.67 to finish third.

Day 8 therefore ended with seven more medals for India, with Anahat, Abhay, Ancy, Sarvesh, Harita, Tejaswin and Parul among the athletes making their mark.

India’s position in the medal tally

India are currently placed 12th in the medal tally with 37 medals.