Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Medal hopes rise as India’s full September 27 schedule and IST timings revealed

Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Check India’s full September 27 schedule, IST timings, medal events and Indians in action across athletics, shooting, badminton and more.

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Manu Bhaker will aim to bounce back with a medal in the 25m pistol events after missing out in the 10m air pistol events. (Photo: IANS)

Indian athletes will be back in action across several sports on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, September 27. Athletics will be one of the biggest attractions, with multiple finals lined up, while India will also compete in shooting, archery, badminton, hockey, volleyball, equestrian and other events.

The action begins early in the morning, with India having medal opportunities from athletics and equestrian before several knockout contests get underway.

Athletics to lead India’s medal push

India’s first medal opportunity on Day 8 will come in the women’s marathon race walk final. Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami will compete in the event from 4:00 AM IST.

Later in the day, Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan Edappilly will feature in the women’s long jump final at 3:40 PM. The men’s high jump final will follow at 4:45 PM, with Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar and Sarvesh Kushare representing India.

Animesh Kujur could also be in action in the men’s 200m final at 4:15 PM if he qualifies. India will have further medal chances in the women’s 100m hurdles, women’s javelin throw and women’s 3000m steeplechase. Ankita Dhyani and Parul Chaudhary will compete in the latter at 5:50 PM.

Tejaswin Shankar completes Decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad will continue their decathlon campaign on Sunday.

The Indian duo will compete in the javelin throw at 3:35 PM before completing the competition with the 1500m at 5:40 PM.

India will also have teams in the women’s and men’s 4x100m relay heats at 6:15 PM and 6:42 PM respectively.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in Shooting action

Shooting will also keep Indian fans busy early in the morning. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will compete in the women’s 25m pistol precision qualification from 6:10 AM.

India’s men’s and women’s trap teams will also begin their campaigns. Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi will compete in the men’s event, while Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer will feature in the women’s competition.

Badminton, Archery and Hockey also in focus

The badminton competition will enter an important stage, with Indian players and pairs scheduled to feature in the quarterfinals from 6:00 AM. The men’s and women’s singles and men’s doubles quarterfinals are scheduled for 9:30 AM.

In archery, India will compete in compound and recurve team events, along with mixed team eliminations.

The Indian women’s hockey team will face Singapore in a Pool B match at 3:30 PM, while the men’s volleyball team will take on Vietnam at 12:30 PM.

India will also have representation in equestrian, fencing, kurash, surfing and sepak takraw, making Day 8 another packed day for the Indian contingent at Asian Games 2026.