Asian Games 2026 Day 9: Manu Bhaker, Avinash Sable, Shreyas Iyer’s side lead India’s September 28 schedule and timings

Asian Games 2026 Day 9: Manu Bhaker, Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar and Lovlina Borgohain headline India’s September 28 schedule in Aichi-Nagoya.

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Indian athletes will be in action on Day 9 of Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

The Indian contingent will be back in action in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 28. Several Indian athletes and teams will be involved in medal events, while others will look to progress further in their respective competitions.

Shooting, athletics, boxing, cricket and hockey will be among the major attractions for Indian fans. The day will begin early in the morning, with surfing and archery events starting before the main medal action gets underway.

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh lead Shooting action

Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat will compete in the women’s 25m pistol event. The trio will be involved in the rapid qualification round and the team final, scheduled to begin at 6:10 AM IST.

The individual final is scheduled for 10:45 AM, subject to qualification.

India will also have athletes competing in the men’s and women’s trap qualification events, with Kynan Chenai, Athar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj, Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in action.

Sreeshankar, Sable headline Athletics

Athletics will take centre stage later in the day. Avinash Sable will compete in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at 4:17 PM, while Murali Sreeshankar will feature in the men’s long jump final at 4:30 PM.

Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will compete in the men’s javelin throw final at 4:45 PM. Parul Chaudhary and Seema will then take part in the women’s 5000m final at 5:13 PM.

The athletics programme will also feature finals in the 400m hurdles, discus throw and 4x100m relay.

India face Afghanistan in cricket quarterfinal

The Indian men’s cricket team will also be in action as they take on Afghanistan in the quarterfinal. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST.

In hockey, India’s men will face Bangladesh at 3:30 PM in their Pool A match.

Lovlina, Tennis and Archery also in focus

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will face South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the women’s 75kg Round of 16 at 10:00 AM. Priya and Kapil Pokhariya will also be involved in their respective boxing bouts later in the day.

In tennis, Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh will play their men’s singles second-round matches from 6:30 AM, while several Indian doubles pairs will also be in action.

Archers Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam will begin their compound men’s campaign at 4:45 AM, while Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Tanishakti Chikitha will compete in the women’s compound event from 9:45 AM.