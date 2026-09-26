Asian Games 2026: From double Kabaddi gold to Marathon silver, India’s day seven medal tally and full roundup

Asian Games 2026 Day 7: India won gold medals in men’s and women’s kabaddi, while Sawan Barwal clinched marathon silver. Check the full medal tally and key highlights.

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India’s kabaddi team celebrate after winning gold medals at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: India enjoyed another busy day at the Asian Games as the country added several medals and produced strong performances across sports on Saturday.

The biggest highlight came from kabaddi, where both the Indian men’s and women’s teams won gold medals. India also picked up silver in the men’s marathon and women’s 50m rifle 3P team event, while squash and athletics added more medals to the tally.

By the end of the day, India’s medal count had moved to 30, including four gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals.

India win double gold in Kabaddi

India completed a memorable golden double in Kabaddi.

The women’s team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final to retain the Asian Games title. The men then produced a strong second-half performance to beat Iran 40-34 and defend their gold medal from the previous edition.

The men’s final was tightly contested at halftime, with Iran leading 18-17. India turned the match around after the break, with Arjun Deshwal making an impact in attack and Sumit playing a key role in defence.

The men’s victory also gave India its ninth Asian Games gold medal in men’s kabaddi.

Sawan Barwal wins historic marathon silver

Sawan Barwal delivered one of India’s biggest athletics performances of the day by winning silver in the men’s marathon.

The Indian clocked 2:11:37, setting a new national record in the process. Japan’s Ichitaka Yamashita won gold, while China’s Peiyou Feng took bronze.

Barwal’s medal ended a long wait for India in the Asian Games marathon and became a major highlight of the country’s athletics campaign.

Shooting team adds another silver

India also won silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team events.

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod combined for 1763 points to finish second behind China. Tilottama and Vidarsa also qualified for the individual final.

Squash and Athletics add more medals

India’s squash campaign also produced medals on Saturday. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured bronze in mixed doubles after reaching the semifinals.

In athletics, India’s medal hopes remained alive through several strong performances. Tejaswin Shankar continued his decathlon campaign, while Animesh Kujur progressed to the men’s 200m semifinal.

India also saw action in badminton, archery, shooting, hockey and other sports. Unnati Hooda advanced in women’s singles, while Lakshya Sen’s campaign ended after a second-round defeat.

With more medal events still to come, India will look to build on a strong Day 7 and add more medals to its Asian Games 2026 tally.

India’s position in the medal tally

India are currently placed 10th in the medal tally with 30 medals.