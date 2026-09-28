Asian Games 2026: From Esha’s silver in 25m pistol shooting to Vithya’s women’s 400m hurdle bronze – Here’s India’s day 9 review and medal tally

The Indian contingent won a total of eight medals on day 9 of the Asian Games but failed to land a single gold. Here's the day 9 wrap and full medal tally

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India's Esha Singh poses for photos after winning the silver medal in the 25m pistol women's individual shooting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi, Japan, on Monday, September 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India had a busy day 9 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya as the contingent added eight more medals across athletics, shooting and kurash. The haul included four silver and four bronze medals, while three Indian boxers also confirmed more medals by reaching their respective semifinals.

The Indian contingent finished the day with 45 medals with four gold, 20 silver and 21 bronze.

Athletics produced most of India’s medals. Yashvir Singh won silver in the men’s javelin throw with a personal best of 85.72m, while Rohit Yadav added bronze with 84.35m. The result gave India two medals in the event in the absence of defending champion Neeraj Chopra who had pulled out of the event due to an injury.

Murali Sreeshankar also won silver in the men’s long jump. His best effort of 8.07m put him second behind China’s Yuhao Shi, who jumped 8.17m. Sreeshankar injured his ankle during his fourth attempt and could not take his final two jumps but his mark was enough to keep him on the podium.

Long distance runner Gulveer Singh picked up his second silver medal of the continental showpiece after finishing runner-up in the men’s 1500m. He clocked a personal best of 3:36.72 with Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa taking gold. Gulveer had earlier won silver in the men’s 10,000m.

There were also two bronze medals in athletics. Vithya Ramraj finished third in the women’s 400m hurdles, thanks to a personal best of 54.75 seconds.

Her performance also broke PT Usha’s more than four-decade-old national record. Parul Chaudhary won bronze in the women’s 5000m with a time of 15:14.61, adding another medal after her steeplechase bronze.

Esha Singh won silver in the women’s 25m pistol after a series of shoot-offs. She finished with 38 hits, the same score as China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan, who eventually won the gold in the deciding shoot-off. Pincky Balhara completed India’s medal tally for the day with bronze in the women’s -78kg kurash event.

What missed out?

India also had some near misses. Defending champion Avinash Sable finished fourth in the men’s 3000m steeplechase despite clocking a season-best 8:21.67.

Seema Kaliramna also finished fourth in the women’s discus throw with a personal best of 59.88m.

India’s women’s 4x100m relay team finished fourth, while Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan came seventh in the men’s 400m hurdles.

Anu Raghavan finished fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles while David Solomon was seventh in the men’s long jump and Yoonus Shah finished ninth in the 1500m event.

Men’s hockey team thrash Bangladesh 10-0; Cricket team advances to semis

India’s men’s hockey team thrashed Bangladesh 10-0 to finish top of Pool A with five wins from five matches. The result set up a semifinal against Pakistan.

India’s men’s cricket quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned because of rain but due to their superior ranking, the Indians advanced to the semifinal on the basis of higher seeding.

Three Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Priya and Kapil Pokhariya also won their quarterfinals, assuring India of at least three more boxing medals.

Medal tally at the end of day 9