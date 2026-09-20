Asian Games 2026: From Judo to MMA, Suchika Tariyal creates history with India’s first MMA Medal, says ‘This medal means more than my life’

Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India’s first-ever MMA medal after beating Mongolia 2-0 in the women’s Traditional 60kg quarterfinal.

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Suchika Tariyal has secured India’s first-ever Asian Games MMA medal in Nagoya.

India’s Suchika Tariyal created history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday after securing the country’s first-ever medal in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The 36-year-old defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women’s Traditional 60kg quarterfinal to enter the semifinals.

MMA is making its debut at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, and Tariyal has now ensured India will have a medal in the new event. Both losing semifinalists are awarded bronze medals, meaning her place in the last four has guaranteed a podium finish.

Suchika Tariyal books historic medal

Tariyal produced a composed performance against Baigalmaa and secured a 2-0 win to move into the semifinals. She will now compete in the last-four stage on Monday, with a chance to fight for a place in the gold medal bout.

The Indian fighter has competed in several combat sports during her career, including judo and jiu-jitsu. She was also a two-time medallist at the 2026 Asian MMA Championships before arriving in Aichi-Nagoya.

After her quarterfinal victory, Tariyal spoke about what the Asian Games medal means to her and her family.

“This medal means a lot to me as me and my coaches have worked very hard to reach here. My family has spent a lot of money for me and provided me with every possible support to help me become a good MMA player. So, this medal means more than my life,” Suchika said.

‘Competition at Asian Games level is very high’: Suchika

Tariyal also explained how competing at the Asian Games differs from other MMA events. She pointed out that the rules in the traditional format do not allow certain attacks, making the contest more technical.

“The competition at the Asian Games level is very high as mostly pro level players compete here. The scoring also is different as you can’t use knees and elbows. Sometimes it helps too as it gives time to recover. If you get hit on the face, you are knocked out. The chances of injuries are a bit less but it is a very technical sport. Amateurs and professionals both are playing so it is a bit tough.”

READY FOR THE NEXT CHALLENGE! After a winning start to her Asian Games campaign, Suchika Tariyal will step into the cage for the Women’s Traditional -60kg Semifinal. One bout. One opportunity. One step closer to the podium. 21 Sept | ⏰ 7 AM IST Go for it, Suchika! … pic.twitter.com/k0k9ylT9NZ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 20, 2026

From Judo to Asian Games MMA medal

Tariyal’s journey in sport began with judo at the age of 12. She went on to become an eight-time national judo champion and represented India at major international events. She also won gold at the 2019 Commonwealth Judo Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games.

She later moved across jiu-jitsu and MMA, making her MMA debut in 2017. Alongside her sporting career, Tariyal has also served as a Head Constable in the CISF.

Her latest achievement has now added a historic chapter to her career, with Tariyal becoming India’s first Asian Games MMA medallist.