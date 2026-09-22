Asian Games 2026: From Manu Bhaker to Mirabai Chanu – Here are the top Indian athletes to watch out for on day four

India's flag bearers Manu Bhaker and Pawan Kumar lead the Indian contingent into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 19, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

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