Asian Games 2026: From Manu Bhaker to Mirabai Chanu – Here are the top Indian athletes to watch out for on day four

The Indian women’s cricket team clinched the nation’s first gold medal by crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. Batting first, India put up a massive total of 216/3, powered by Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant 79 and a quickfire unbeaten 49 from Richa Ghosh.
In response, the Indian bowlers completely dismantled the opposition, bowling out Sri Lanka for just 69 runs to successfully defend their title.
Following this historic win, attention turns to day four of the games on September 23, 2026, which features a packed schedule across multiple disciplines. Here’s the full schedule
Shooting action begins early with qualification rounds in the women’s air pistol event featuring Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Suruchi Inder Singh, alongside the men’s and women’s skeet qualification rounds starting at 9:00 AM IST. Finals for these shooting events are lined up later in the afternoon.
In water sports, Indian rowers take to the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course early in the morning for various heats, including Balraj Panwar in the men’s single sculls and Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the double sculls from 5:40 AM IST onwards. Canoe sprint heats at the Miyoshi Lake facility also run through the morning session.
On the mat and court, the women’s kabaddi team faces Iran in a group match at 8:30 AM IST, while the men’s team takes on Bangladesh later at 9:45 AM IST. Soft tennis, table tennis mixed doubles matches, and preliminary rounds in sepak takraw also feature prominently in the morning and afternoon.
Fencers will compete in the women’s foil and men’s sabre individual events throughout the day starting at 6:30 AM IST, with medal bouts scheduled for the evening. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu takes the stage in the women’s 49kg final at 10:00 AM IST, followed by Gyaneshwari Yadav in the 53kg category later in the afternoon.
In team sports and racquet events, the men’s badminton team plays its semifinal match at 11:30 AM IST, and the women’s hockey team takes on Thailand at the same time. Squash singles matches for players like Abhay Singh and Tanvi Khanna are scheduled for the afternoon, alongside evening medal rounds in wushu and esports.