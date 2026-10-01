Asian Games 2026: Ganesh Thirumuru wins bronze medal for India in men individual in compound archery

Ganesh Thirumuru won a bronze medal for India in the men's individual by showcasing his brilliance in the compound archery at the Asian Games 2026.

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Ganesh Thirumuru wins bronze medal for India in archery at the Asian Games 2026

India’s Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru wins the men’s individual bronze medal in compound archery at the Asian Games on Thursday.

The 20-year-old defeats Vietnam’s Cong Duc Dang 149-144 in the bronze medal match. Ganesh was also part of India’s gold medal-winning men’s team on Wednesday.

Ganesh makes 14 of his 15 shots on target in the bronze medal match. He earlier loses 144-148 to South Korea’s Kim Jongho in the semi-final and misses the chance to fight for gold.

On winning a medal, Ganesh said, “I had some wonderful scores out there and it feels great to get the first individual medal (in compound) for India (at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games).

“It is down to all the hard work we have gone through and having the team behind us.”

Asked about losing in the semifinal, he said, “My psychologist prepared me. Whatever is done, you have to prepare for the next match and be ready for it.

“I feel really great about my shooting. I thought I shot great arrows in every match and I don’t think the semifinal is a match I need to worry about.

“We have Asia Cup and many more (tournaments) coming up so I will go back to training.”

Speaking about his love and passion for archery, Ganesh said, “I just love the shooting, the feeling it gives me. I love everything about it. I feel very confident about my shooting. I just focus on myself and give my best.”

Earlier in the day, Ganesh beat Chinese Taipei’s Chieh-Lun Chen 148-138 in the quarter-final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park.

Ganesh won all five sets with scores of 29-28, 29-28, 30-29, 30-26 and 30-27. He hit only two 9s in the first two sets and then kept hitting 10s.

Meanwhile, Chikitha Taniparthi missed out on a third medal after losing in the women’s compound individual quarter-final. She lost 143-144 to Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah.

Chikitha had already won gold in the women’s team and mixed team events on Wednesday.