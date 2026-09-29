Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh’s flawless run continues as he adds 5000m bronze in sensational continental campaign

Gulveer Singh has completed a hat-trick of medals at the 2026 Asian Games after adding a bronze medal in men's 5000m event on Tuesday

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India’s Gulveer Singh celebrates with the national flag after winning the silver medal in the men’s 10,000m final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, September 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Long distance runner Gulveer Singh has added his third medal in the on-going 2026 Asian Games by clinching a third place finish in the men’s 5000 metres final on Tuesday at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. Gulveer previously won two silvers in 10,000 and 1500m races and today he completed a hat-trick of medals in the continental showpiece.

Before he turned up for the 5000m final, India endured a couple of tough results in track and field events. Pole vaulters Kuldeep Kumar and Dev Meena exited after failing to clear 5.50 and 5.60m marks in the finale while Mohammad Afsal finished eighth in men’s 800m final.

On a day which saw zero medals coming for India from athletics, Gulveer Singh added the first on day 10 of the competition. Fresh off winning the 5000m final yesterday, the 28-year-old kept his spirits high and consistently held on to the third position.

There was a moment in the finale where Gulveer appeared to be falling behind but he shrugged off the momentary scare to race his way to the bronze medal. The long distance runner clocked a timing of 13:32.75 and also achieved an extremely rare feat.

Gulveer Singh matches Lavy Pinto and KM Beenamol records

With the bronze medal win, Gulveer Singh matched the records of two former Indian athletes Lavy Pinto and KM Beenamol, both of whom won three medals in the continental showpiece. Pinto had won gold in 100m, 200m and silver in 4x100m relay during the inaugural edition at New Delhi while middle distance runner Beenamol completed a hat-trick in the 2002 edition at Busan.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha holds the record of winning the most number of medals for India at a single Asian Games edition. She had won four golds and a silver in the 1986 Seoul Games.

Notably, Gulveer is the national record holder in the men’s 5000m event and had also returned with a bronze from the Commonwealth Games 2026 last month.

Gulveer Singh’s background and previous achievements

Gulveer Singh has enjoyed a remarkable rise in athletics since winning bronze in the men’s 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Hailing from Sirsa village in Uttar Pradesh, Gulveer began running on village roads and farmland trails before joining the Indian Army in 2018.

He made his international debut at the Asian Athletics Championships, where he won bronze in the 5000m. A few months later, he secured his first Asian Games medal at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou.

Gulveer has continued to make his mark on the continental stage, winning gold medals in both the 5000m and 10,000m at the Asian Championships last year.

He is now the national record holder in both events. Last year, Gulveer became the first Indian to run a mile in under four minutes, clocking 3:55.63. He also became the first Indian to finish a half-marathon in under 60 minutes.

Gulveer currently trains in Colorado Springs, United States, as he continues to compete at the highest level.