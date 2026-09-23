Asian Games 2026: Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade, Manush Shah-Diya Chitale reach TT mixed doubles quarters

Asian Games 2026: Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale reach the mixed doubles quarterfinals after impressive Round 3 wins. Check out the full story below.

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Yashaswini Ghorpade & Harmeet Desai defeated Fathimath Ali & Mohamed Ismail to advance to the Round of 16 in Mixed Doubles at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: X)

India made further progress in table tennis at the Asian Games 2026 as both mixed doubles pairs booked their places in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade, along with Manush Shah and Diya Chitale, won their respective Round 3 matches to enter the last eight at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Manush Shah-Diya Chitale produce dominant win

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale put on a strong display against Maldives’ Ahmed Moosa and Aishath Nazim. The Indian pair won the match 3-0 in just 15 minutes.

They controlled the contest from the opening game and completed a comfortable victory with scores of 11-0, 11-7, 11-6.

The result saw Manush and Diya move into the quarterfinals without dropping a game in their Round 3 encounter.

Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade also advance

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade had a tougher challenge against Hong Kong, China’s Yiu Kwan To and Ng Wing Lam.

The Indian pair started strongly and won the opening two games 11-6 and 11-5. Their opponents fought back by taking the third game 12-10, but Harmeet and Yashaswini stayed composed to win the fourth 11-7.

They sealed a 3-1 victory and joined Manush and Diya in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

India’s medal tally moves to 11

India also added to its medal count on Wednesday across several disciplines. The country’s tally reached 11 medals, including one gold, five silver and five bronze medals, with China leading the standings.

The shooting contingent contributed two bronze medals in the skeet team events. Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished third in the women’s event, while Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won bronze in the men’s competition after beating Kazakhstan in a shoot-off.

Jay Meena creates history in Soft Tennis

Jay Meena also created history by winning India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis. He claimed bronze in the men’s singles event after losing his semifinal against Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka.

India also registered a 37-23 win over Iran in women’s kabaddi, while boxer Ankush progressed in the men’s 80kg category.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar reached the men’s single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced in men’s double sculls. India’s women’s four crew also secured a place in Final A.

The men’s kayak four 500m team reached the final, while Megha Pradeep, Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi progressed in their respective canoe and kayak events.

Team India continued their dominant run in kabaddi at the Asian Games 2026 with both men’s and women’s team registering comprehensive victories over Bangladesh and Iran respectively in their group-stage fixtures here on Wednesday.