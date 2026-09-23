Asian Games 2026: Here are the top Indian athletes to watch out for on day four – Full schedule

After an overall disappointing outing on day four, the Indian contingent will hope for an impressive outing on day four of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. Here's the full schedule

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India's Mirabai Chanu with coach Vijay Sharma poses for a photograph after winning the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

The day begins early with rowing events at 5:10 IST featuring Balraj Panwar in the Men’s Single Sculls, followed by Satnam Singh in the Men’s Double Sculls at 5:30 IST. Wushu events start at 6:10 IST, and the 10m Air Pistol Men’s Individual qualification featuring Kedarling B.

Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj, and Kamaljeet begins at 6:15 IST. At 6:30 IST, multiple events kick off simultaneously, including the Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heat 1 with Anamika KA, the Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final A, the Women’s Canoe Single 200m semifinal, the Skeet Mixed Team qualification, the Women’s Table Tennis doubles round of 32 featuring Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade against Iran, and the Men’s Pair Final B with Jaswinder Singh and Nitin Kumar.

Action continues with Pooja in the Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles Heat 2 at 6:38 IST, Rohit Benedicton in the Men’s 50m Butterfly heat at 6:46 IST, and the Women’s Kayak Double semifinal at 6:50 IST.

At 7:01 IST, the Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 takes place, followed closely at 7:10 IST by the Women’s Heptathlon High Jump, Women’s Four Rowing Final A, and another Women’s Table Tennis doubles match featuring Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das against Mongolia.

Swimming heats continue with Aryan Nehra in the Men’s 800m Freestyle at 7:21 IST and the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay heat at 7:32 IST.

Moving toward the late morning at 8:00 IST, Megha Pradeep competes in the Canoe Single Final A, while Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar face Shameena Riaz and Suraj Kumar Chand in Squash Mixed Doubles.

The Men’s Kayak Four Final A starts at 8:10 IST, followed by women’s individual sabre fencing pool bouts for Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta starting at 8:15 IST, the Kayak Double Final at 8:20 IST, and Manush Shah’s Men’s Singles table tennis match against Malaysia at 8:35 IST.

The afternoon schedule heats up at 9:45 IST with the Indian Men’s Kabaddi team facing Chinese Taipei, followed by the Fencing Table of 32 at 10:10 IST. At 10:30 IST, Sumit takes on Iraq in Men’s 70kg boxing, while Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna play their Squash singles matches against Singapore.

Fencing continues with the Table of 16 at 10:45 IST, leading into Harshwardhan Shaktawat’s Kayak Single heat at 11:10 IST. At 11:15 IST, we see the Skeet Mixed Team final and Men’s Singles squash matches featuring Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani.

Esports, featuring Paritosh in Puyo Puyo Champions against Mongolia, and the Men’s Hockey team’s opening match against South Korea both begin at 11:30 IST.

Fencing quarterfinals happen at 11:35 IST, mixed kayak heats at 11:40 IST, and the Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final A at 12:00 IST.

Later afternoon sessions feature further Esports matches for Paritosh against Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Chinese Taipei, alongside the 10m Air Pistol Men’s individual finals at 12:15 IST and the Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A at 13:00 IST.

Swimming finals take place at 13:35 IST, followed by more Esports matches, women’s sabre fencing semifinals starting at 14:10 IST, Sakshi taking on Kazakhstan in 51kg boxing at 14:15 IST, and Pranati Nayak in the Women’s Vault Gymnastics final at 14:25 IST.

Parveen fights Tajikistan in 65kg boxing at 14:45 IST, right before the men’s freestyle relay final and the fencing individual finals at 15:10 IST.

The evening portion starts with the Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put at 15:35 IST, followed by the Women’s Triple Jump final and the Women’s Kabaddi team match against Japan at 16:15 IST. Men’s 100m heats for Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh run at 16:38 IST and 17:02 IST respectively.

The day wraps up with the Heptathlon 200m events at 17:30 IST, Seema competing in the Women’s 10,000m final at 17:55 IST, and the Mixed 4x400m Relay final closing out the schedule at 18:45 IST.