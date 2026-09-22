Asian Games 2026: How Sunny Deol-fan Himanshu Dhillon convinced father on taking up shooting before winning double silver medals | EXCLUSIVE

India's 20-year-old shooter Himanshu Dhillon won two silver medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

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Indian shooter Himanshu Dhillon, who won two silver medals at Asian Games 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: Himanshu Dhillon is only 20 years of age from Dauhla region of Haryana and competing for the first time in multi-sport event like the Asian Games 2026. The young shooter hit the jackpot on his Asian Games debut on Monday when he won not one but two silver medals in the men’s 10m air rifle team and individual event. It was his first medals in senior men’s shooting event.

Himanshu is a big fan of Bollywood star Sunny Deol and his statement after winning the double silver medal – ‘Lohe ko pighlakar medal ka aakaar dediya’ (melted the iron and gave it the shape of a medal) – went viral on social media from Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. It was a modification of Sunny Deol’s famous dialogue from the movie ‘Ghatak’, where he says, “Ye majdur ka haath hai, Katya. Loha pighlakar uska aakaar badal deta hai…,” (this is a labourer’s hand, Katya. It can melt iron and reshape it).”

The ‘majdoor’ in this case was Himanshu since he comes from an agricultural family in Haryana as he is a son of a farmer, who holds a Ph.D in Agriculture. It wasn’t easy for Himanshu to convince his father that he was serious about his career as a shooter after initially starting off in wrestling, being nephew of 2016 Rio Olympics wrestler Hardeep Singh Dhillon.

“When I started shooting at a young age, it was a very expensive sport due to the cost of the equipments. I needed to gain by father’s trust that I was serious about my career as a shooter,” Himanshu Dhillon told India.com during an exclusive interaction from Nagoya on Tuesday.

“There is a saying in Haryana, ‘Dil bohot strong karke rakhna padhta hai’ and I needed to do the same before dreaming of a career in shooting,” Himanshu added.

Himanshu Dhillon unfiltered! From facing tough personal battles to climbing the continental podium, Himanshu dedicates this Asian Games silver to his parents who quietly stand behind him and a coach who pulled him back onto the path of greatness. Watch the 20th Asian Games… pic.twitter.com/fVvKJG7Omi — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2026

But the young shooter wanted to dedicate his two silver medals to his parents. “I want to, of course, first dedicate my Asian Games to my parents – their support is always there in my career. Apart from them I want to dedicate the medal to my shooting coach Pooja Ghatkar as well as my sports science support staff, who all made this possible,” he said.

Virat Kohli’s dedication inspires Himanshu Dhillon

Himanshu had won two gold medals for India in the 10m air rifle class in the ISSF Junior World Cup event in New Delhi just last year. After winning the dual medals in Japan, the rifle shooter revealed that he is also inspired by former India captain Virat Kohli.

“I am inspired by Kohli’s dedication for the game and how he has managed to surpass some of the records of legendary Sachin Tendulkar as well. He stays so natural and down-to-earth both on and off the field and I want to be like that as well. I was hoping, ‘Virat Kohli ke jaise mera bhi naam bane’,” Himanshu revealed.

In the 10m air rifle event final, Himanshu was trailing his teammate Rudrankksh Patil in the final round of shots but wasn’t ready to give up on his dream to change the ‘colour of his medal’.

“When the fourth-placed shooter was decided and the medal had been assured, I was in 3rd place. But I thought I will give my 101 per cent in the remaining shots which can help me change the colour of my medal.

“I loved participating in my first multi-discipline sporting event. The coordination and bonding between different athletes was really inspiring. My aim is to just work hard and focus on improving myself,” Himanshu added.