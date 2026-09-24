Asian Games 2026: How things went for India on day five? Here’s the medal tally and full roundup

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 roundup: Get India’s full medal tally, key results, medal winners, major performances and top highlights from September 24.

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Indian athletes celebrate their medal-winning performances on Day 5 of Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India enjoyed another busy day at the Asian Games 2026 Day 5 as the country added five more medals on Thursday, September 24. The day brought silver medals in wushu and the mixed 4x400m relay, along with three bronze medals in athletics, shooting and rowing.

Seema Kumari produced the biggest moment in athletics by winning bronze in the women’s 10,000m final. The mixed 4x400m relay team also finished second, while Roshibina Devi claimed silver in the women’s 60kg wushu sanda event.

Seema Kumari creates history in 10,000m

Seema clocked 32:50.05 to finish third in the women’s 10,000m final. Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi won gold in 32:39.18, while Japan’s Nozomi Tanaka took silver with 32:41.54.

The bronze ended India’s 16-year wait for a women’s 10,000m medal at the Asian Games. Preeja Sreedharan had won gold and Kavita Raut silver in the event at the 2010 edition.

Seema stayed close to the leading runners during the race before moving into third place in the closing stages. Her medal also gave India its first athletics medal at the 2026 Asian Games.

India win silver in mixed 4x400m relay

India’s mixed 4x400m relay quartet of M R Poovamma, Vishal TK, Manu TS and Vithya Ramraj secured silver with a time of 3:14.46.

Bahrain took gold in a Games-record 3:12.87, while Vietnam finished third in 3:14.54. India appeared to be heading for bronze before Vithya produced a strong final leg to move the team into second place.

The result also meant India successfully defended the silver medal won in the mixed 4x400m relay at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Roshibina Devi wins another Asian Games Silver

Roshibina Devi finished with a silver medal in the women’s 60kg sanda final after losing 0-2 to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu. The Chinese athlete won both rounds 5-0.

It was Roshibina’s second consecutive Asian Games silver in the event. She had also finished runner-up at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Two more Bronze medals for India

India also picked up bronze medals in mixed team skeet and men’s double sculls.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal finished third in the mixed team skeet event. In rowing, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan clocked 6:13.25 to win bronze in the men’s double sculls Final A.

Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir reach 100m semifinals

There was more good news in athletics as Animesh Kujur and national record holder Gurindervir Singh qualified for the men’s 100m semifinals.

Kujur finished third in his heat in 10.36 seconds, while Gurindervir came second in 10.38 seconds. Both Indians will return for the semifinals on Friday.

India also progressed in several other events, including hockey, kabaddi, squash and table tennis, making it another productive day for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games.

India’s position in the medal tally

India are currently placed 15th in the medal tally with 17 medals.