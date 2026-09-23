Asian Games 2026: How things went for India on day four? Here’s the medal tally and full roundup

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 roundup: Check India’s full medal tally, key results, major performances and highlights from the third day of action

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India’s Mirabai Chanu competes in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

India missed out on a number of medals but also won a couple of them in shooting, yet the Indian shooters more or less struggled to live up to the expectations from them at the on-going 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. The biggest name that missed out on a medal was 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medallist Manu Bhaker.

It also wasn’t the easiest of campaigns for the Haryana-born shooter who lost her coach Jaspal Rana, weeks before the start of the continental showpiece at Japan. Manu Bhaker did very well in the 10m Air Pistol individual qualification round, finishing 3rd third with a score of 579-20X but ended up at fifth in the medal match.

Read more: Abhishek Sharma closes in on world No 1 ranking of Ishan Kishan ahead of Asian Games 2026

Her partners in the women’s team event – Suruchi Singh and Esha Singh – could not even reach the final after disappointingly finishing at 15th and 26th in the qualifiers.

Manu had to settle for a fifth place finish in the finale of what was her primary event with a score of 181.1. In the women’s team event, the trio of Manu, Suruchi and Esha agonizingly missed out on a bronze medal after finishing fourth with a combined score of 1719-44X with Vietnam edging out ahead on X-count of 46X.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: How Sunny Deol-fan Himanshu Dhillon convinced father on taking up shooting before winning double silver medals | EXCLUSIVE

But there was soom good news from Skeet shooting but no gold. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan remained five points off from winning silver in the women’s team final with a cumulative score of 331, falling behind to Kazakhstan (336 pts) and gold medallists China (357 pts).

Then, the men’s team, consisting of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, followed suit and brough another bronze with a cumulative score of 346. In the individual final where only Anantjeet qualified, the Hangzhou 2023 silver medallist, finished fourth with a score of 25.

Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal also failed to bring a medal in the women’s skeet final with the duo finishing fourth and eighth respectively.

Mirabai Chanu ends 28-year wait for a weightlifting medal

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu ended a nearly three decade drought for a weightlifting medal for India with a second place finish in the women’s 49kg category. It was the only missing piece in her illustrious career which has seen her win multiple medals across global and continental tournaments.

Mirabai secured the silver with a total lift of 198kg – 87 in Snatch and 111 in Clean and Jerk. This was a major improvement for her from the 2023 Asian Games at Hangzhou where she finished fourth.

The Manipur-born weightlifter is now the first since Karnam Malleswari to secure a podium finish at the Asian Games. In the women’s 53kg category, debutant Gyaneshwari Yadav finished eighth with a total of 195kg.

The men’s and women’s Kabaddi teams defeated Bangladesh and Iran respectively as they aim to secure a gold. In Wushu women’s 60kg Sanda semi-final, Indian representative Roshibina Devi registered a solid 2-0 win over Indonesia’s Thania Kusumaningtyas to enter the finale. A silver or a gold is guaranteed for Roshibina who will be in action in the final tomorrow. A bronze also arrived from Soft Tennis, courtesy of Jay Meena.

The women’s hockey team continued its dominant form with a massive 20-1 goal over Thailand with Deepika Kumari scoring nine goals alone, which is the most by an Indian player in a single Asian Games match.

India’s position in the medal tally

India are currently placed 13th in the medal tally with 12 medals.