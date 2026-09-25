Asian Games 2026: How things went for India on day six? Here’s the medal tally and full roundup

Asian Games 2026 Day 6 roundup: Get India’s full medal tally, key results, medal winners, major performances and top highlights from September 25.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-how-things-went-for-india-on-day-six-heres-the-medal-tally-and-full-roundup-8530068/ Copy

India’s gold medallists Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet pose with the Indian national flag after the 10m air pistol mixed team final at the Asian Games 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Asian Games 2026: India had another busy day at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, with athletes competing across shooting, athletics, table tennis, squash, kabaddi, hockey and several other sports.

The Indian contingent added six medals on Day 6, including a gold in shooting, two silver medals and three bronze medals. India’s medal tally moved to 23 medals – two gold, nine silver and 12 bronze.

Shooting delivers gold and silver

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh gave India its second gold medal of the Games after winning the mixed team 10m air pistol event. The Indian pair finished ahead of South Korea in the final.

Earlier, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar won silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The Indian trio scored 1762 points, finishing behind China’s 1766.

Gulveer Singh wins silver in 10,000m

Athletics produced three medals for India on Day 6.

Gulveer Singh finished second in the men’s 10,000m with a timing of 28:29.38 to claim silver. The Indian Army athlete improved on his bronze medal from the previous Asian Games.

Manpreet Kaur also added a bronze in the women’s shot put. Her best throw of 17.17m placed her third, while compatriot Krishna Jayasankar Menon finished fifth.

Baranica Elangovan then created history by winning bronze in the women’s pole vault. She cleared 4.15m and shared third place with Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova. It was India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the event.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale win Table Tennis Bronze

India also secured a medal in mixed doubles table tennis as Manush Shah and Diya Chitale reached the semifinals.

The Indian pair lost to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the last four, but their semifinal appearance guaranteed them bronze as there is no bronze-medal playoff in the event.

India’s Kabaddi teams reach finals

There was more good news in kabaddi as both Indian teams booked their places in the finals.

The women’s team defeated Nepal in the semifinal, while the men’s team beat Thailand to move into the title clash. India will now have a chance to add two more gold medals to its tally.

Hockey, Squash and other results

India’s women’s hockey team continued its strong run with a 3-1 win over Japan in the Pool B match.

In squash, Anahat Singh defeated fellow Indian Tanvi Khanna to reach the women’s singles semifinals. Abhay Singh also moved into the men’s singles semifinals after beating Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0.

Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured India of another medal after reaching the mixed doubles semifinals.

India also had mixed results in badminton and table tennis, while several athletes progressed to the next rounds in swimming and athletics.

With 22 medals after Day 6, India will look to build on its strong start as the Asian Games 2026 moves into another crucial phase.

India’s position in the medal tally

India are currently placed 12th in the medal tally with 23 medals.