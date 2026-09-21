Asian Games 2026: How things went for India on day two? Here’s the full medal tally

India had a decent outing on day two of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya. Here's the report and medal tally

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-how-things-went-for-india-on-day-two-heres-the-full-medal-tally-8528521/ Copy

India’s Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane pose for photographs after winning the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi, Japan, on Monday, September 21, 2026. Himanshu Dhillon and Rudrankksh Patil also won the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s 10m air rifle individual final. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

The 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya is picking up its pace and so is the Indian contingent, which had a pretty good outing on day two of the games. Much like the opening day, Shooting gave India another three medals in both team and individual 10m Air Rifle events.

India had a sensational outing in the previous Asian Games edition at Hangzhou as they returned with a total of 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This time around, the Indians are once again expected to hit triple figures and possibly improve the number from 2023.

India’s day started with Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari beating Cambodia’s Viva Chao and Chanroseka Khun 5-0 in Soft Tennis Mixed doubles group B match with set scores of 4-1, 4-0, 4-2, 4-1 and 4-2.

Attention then turned to Swimming where Srihari Nataraj qualified for the final of the men’s 50m Backstroke after finishing ninth in the heats with a timing of 25.37 seconds. Rishabh Das, who missed out on a medal on the opening day, clocked 25.41 seconds and finished 11th.

Also Read: How being 700 grams heavier costed MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games

In men’s 50m freestyle heats, Akash Mani and debutant Heer Gitesh Shah finished 26th and 28th respectively with timings of 23.43 and 23.57 seconds.

In men’s 100m Breaststroke, debutant Danush Suresh clocked 1:03.46 and finished outside of finale qualification zone.

In Table Tennis women’s team event, the trio of Syndrela Das, Suthirtha Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula defeated Pakistan by 3-0 to reach the Round of 16. The men’s team, featuring Payas Jain, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyaan also won with a same score line against the arch-rivals.

What stood out in the match was that the Indians shook hands with Pakistan, a ritual that the men’s and women’s cricket teams follow during their meeting with international matches.

Then Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari lost South Korea in their second Soft Tennis mixed doubles match.

In the men’s 10m Air Rifle team event, Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon claimed silver with a combined score of 1890.1. The men’s and women’s Kabaddi teams also won their opening group matches against Japan and Bangladesh respectively.

Amid the good and bad news, there was also a major controversy in Mixed Martial Arts as Indian representative Suchika Tariyal had to settle for a bronze medal due to her weight being 700 grams more than her opponent from Singapore.

At the end of day two, India has six medals to their name and are placed 12th in the medal tally.