Asian Games 2026: In Neeraj Chopra’s absence, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav bring home silver and bronze

Neeraj Chopra's absence created a void for India at the Asian Games but Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav made their presence felt with a double podium finish in Javelin throw at the on-going continental showpiece

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Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav after confirming silver and bronze at the 2026 Asian Games. (Credits: X/Athletics Federation of India)

Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav won silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2026 today, giving India a double podium finish in the event despite the absence of two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra.

The 2020 gold and 2024 silver medallist had pulled out of the continental showpiece earlier this month due to an injury that had also hindered his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign where he had to settle for a silver.

His absence at the Asian Games was a massive hit for India’s medal chances in the javelin event but Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav ensured a double podium finish in the finale.

Yashvir produced his best throw of 85.72m with his sixth and final attempt to move ahead of compatriot Rohit and claim the silver medal. The 24-year-old from Haryana had been behind Rohit for most of the competition but delivered his best effort when it mattered.

Rohit, a 25-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, finished third with a throw of 84.35m. His effort was enough to secure the bronze medal and complete India’s double podium finish in the event.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with a throw of 88.33m. He remained ahead of the Indian pair and produced the best effort of the competition.

Yashvir’s silver adds another major medal to his season. He had won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.

As for Rohit, this was his first podium finish at the Asian Games. He had missed out on a medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games but made sure of a place on the podium in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Indian pair entered the competition with added responsibility following Neeraj Chopra’s withdrawal from the Asian Games. The reigning champion and two-time Olympic medallist was forced to pull out after suffering a late ligament injury.

Arshad Nadeem produces season best throw but ends up at number 4

Reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem had a tough outing in the event today despite producing his season-best throw of 80.29m, which was not enough to seal a podium finish as he had to settle for the fourth spot.

He has been going through a poor form since winning the Paris 2024 Olympic gold. At the CWG last month, Arshad had a disappointing ninth place finish with a best sub-80 metre throw of 77.41 metres as he exited from the qualification round itself.

And despite looking far better in today’s contest, Arshad could not earn a podium finish.