Asian Games 2026: India climb to number 8 in medal tally after sensational outings in Archery and Shooting

India had a big day at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, September 30 with the archers and shooters producing four gold medals. The boxing and wrestling teams also added three bronze medals, while the women’s hockey team booked a place in the final. India’s medal tally moved to 56 medals with nine gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze.

The biggest success came in compound archery, where India won all three team gold medals. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep beat China 238-234 in the women’s team final. The score also equalled the world record.

Chikitha and Sahil Jadhav then won the mixed team gold, beating South Korea in a shoot-off. Their victory also secured an Olympic quota place for India for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with compound archery set to make its Olympic debut.

The men’s compound team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam completed the archery sweep. They edged China 238-237 in the final to give India its third gold of the day from archery.

Shooting also brought gold. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai won the mixed trap team event with 34 hits, beating Qatar’s 32. Their score set a new Asian Games record. It was India’s first gold in the mixed trap team event.

Boxing produced two bronze medals. Priya Ghanghas lost 1-4 to China’s Yang Chengyu in the women’s 60kg semifinal, while Kapil Pokhariya went down to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev in the men’s 90kg semifinal. Both finished with bronze medals.

India did not miss out completely in the boxing ring, though. Lovlina Borgohain reached the women’s 75kg final, defeating Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the semifinal. She is now assured of at least a silver medal.

Sunil Kumar also secured a bronze in the men’s Greco-Roman 87kg category after his run in wrestling. India missed out on medals in some other events, including men’s doubles tennis, where Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their quarterfinal, while cyclist Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka missed out on a place in the women’s keirin final.

The day ended with another important result in women’s hockey. India beat South Korea 2-0 in the semifinal to qualify for the gold-medal match. India will now face China in the final, keeping its hopes of winning the Asian Games title alive.

India also advanced in men’s and women’s squash, with both teams moving into the semifinals and assuring themselves of medals.

Asian Games 2026 medal tally after day 12