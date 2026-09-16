Asian Games 2026: Indian Athletes face THIS accommodation hurdle ahead of Nagoya Games

Indian athletes have started arriving in Nagoya for the Asian Games 2026, but some faced issue during the accommodation and registration process.

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Indian athletes arrive in Nagoya ahead of the Asian Games 2026.

Indian athletes have begun arriving in Nagoya for the Asian Games 2026 and the first round of check-ins has not been completely smooth. Wushu and table tennis players were among the first Indian athletes to reach the Games village on Wednesday, with some facing delays during the registration process.

The Asian Games are set to begin on September 19, while the wushu and table tennis competitions will get underway on Sunday. With their events scheduled early in the Games, the Indian contingents were among the first to arrive in Aichi-Nagoya.

Wushu contingent faces registration issue

The seven-member Indian wushu contingent, along with two coaches, reached Nagoya in the afternoon. However, there was some confusion when the team began the registration process.

It is learnt that one player and two coaches could not initially find their names in the accommodation records at the venue.

“Six wushu players got their rooms at the cruise ship docked at the Nagoya port. However, one player and two coaches did not have their names there,” a member of the contingent told PTI around two hours after reaching the venue for registration.

An Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official, however, said all the players had got their rooms on the Italian cruise ship.

Table Tennis team also faces delay

The Indian table tennis contingent also had to go through what one team member described as “a long process” before completing its check-in at the cruise ship in the evening.

“It is a long process after reaching the cruise,” a member of the table tennis contingent said.

“But now things have settled.”

There have also been reports that the number of rooms earmarked for Indian athletes on the cruise ship could be lower than the number allotted. However, this could not be independently confirmed.

Deputy Chef de Mission Achanta Sharath Kamal said the athletes had started checking in and played down concerns, saying that “there is not much of a problem.”

Indian Athletes to stay at three locations

India has sent a contingent of 501 athletes and 265 officials for the Asian Games. They will be accommodated across container-style rooms, a docked cruise ship and commercial hotels.

Around 4,000-5,000 athletes are expected to stay aboard the luxury cruise liner Costa Serena, which will remain docked at Nagoya Port. Another 2,000 athletes will be housed in converted shipping container units at Garden Pier in Nagoya Bay.

The remaining athletes and officials will stay in commercial hotels near competition venues across Aichi Prefecture and, in some cases, Tokyo.

Accommodation arrangements under focus

The accommodation arrangements have attracted attention ahead of the Games. The South Korean contingent has criticised the size of the container rooms, while some Asian Cricket Council members have also raised concerns about the quality of accommodation.

Reports have also emerged that officials from the Philippines have been moved to Airbnbs because of a shortage of hotel accommodation.

With thousands of athletes arriving in Aichi-Nagoya, organisers will now be looking to ensure that the check-in and accommodation process runs smoothly as competition gets closer.