Asian Games 2026: Indian men’s and mixed relay teams win bronze medals on busy day 10 in athletics

Two more bronze medals have been added to India's medal tally after the men's and mixed relay teams clinched podium finishes in the space of an hour

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India's Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra celebrate after winning bronze medal in the 4 x 100 relay mixed final in the ongoing Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

India added two more athletics bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday with the mixed 4x100m relay team and men’s 4x400m relay quartet clinching podium finishes at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. The results came on a busy evening for the Indian track and field contingent.

The mixed 4x100m relay team of Gurindervir Singh, Sneha Shanuvali Sathyanarayana, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra finished third in 41.06 seconds. Their performance also set a new national record, improving the previous mark of 41.35 seconds set earlier this year at the World Relays in Gaborone.

China won the gold medal after clocking 40.78 seconds, while Thailand finished second in 40.87 seconds.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh’s flawless run continues as he adds 5000m bronze in sensational continental campaign

India held off Singapore and Japan to take the third spot. The Indian team had also finished second behind China in the heats before producing another strong run in the final.

Harita Bhadra ran the anchor leg for India and helped the team secure the bronze medal. The result added another medal to what has been a productive athletics campaign for the Indian contingent at the Games.

Men’s team follow suit

India then finished the athletics programme for the day with another bronze in the men’s 4x400m relay. Dharamveer Choudhary, Manu Thekkinalil, Jay Kumar and Vishal Thennarasu combined to clock 3:01.61 and finish third in the final. Japan won the gold, while Qatar took silver.

The men’s relay team stayed in medal contention throughout the race and produced a solid finish to secure India’s second relay bronze of the day. The result also rounded off a strong day for Indian athletics, which had already produced medals in several other events.

The two relay medals came after Gulveer Singh won bronze in the men’s 5000m final with a time of 13:32.75. He finished behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew and Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi. It was Gulveer’s third medal of the Games after he had earlier won silver in the 10,000m and 1500m events.

India also won gold in the women’s 4x400m relay with Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj finishing first in 3:29.69. It was India’s first athletics gold at the 2026 Asian Games.

Today’s performance from the athletics contingent helped India complete a half-century of medals and enter the top 10 of the overall medal tally of the Asian Games. The contingent currently has six gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze. Day 10 proved to be a productive day for the Indians overall.