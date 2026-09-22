Asian Games 2026: Indian women’s table tennis team reaches quarterfinals after win over Thailand, men’s team out

Indian women showed an outstanding performance as they defeated Thailand in Table Tennis to qualify for the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the men's side disappointed fans after defeat against South Korea.

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India women's defeat Thailand in Table Tennis to qualify for quarterfinals

Day 3 of the Asian Games 2026 is going on, where the Indian athletes are showcasing exceptional performance with the aim of adding more medals to the account.

However, the Indian women’s team showed an amazing performance in Table Tennis. This brilliance delivered by them helped to gain the momentum and defeat Thailand to qualify for the quarterfinals of the table tennis competition at the Asian Games 2026.

On the other hand, Indian men’s team disappoint the fans as they suffered a lost against South Korea in the round of 16 on the same day.

The women’s team showed an impressive performance in the match, which helped them to register the victory 3-2. On the other hand, Indian men’s team suffered 0-3 loss. So far, the men’s team lost their two matches at the group stage, where the first defeat came against Ireland.

Speaking about the women’s clash, Sreeja Akula delivered a brilliant performance in the first match as she won 3-2 (11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 12-10).

The second match also went to the fifth game. Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Suthasini Sawettabut 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9). However, Diya Chitale lost to Jinnipa Sawettabut 2-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13). After three matches, India were still leading 2-1.

Ghorpade then gave India another boost in the fourth match. She beat Paranang 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) to put India in a strong position. Sreeja then finished the job in the fifth match. She came back after losing the first game and beat Suthasini 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8).

The Indian men’s team, however, had a difficult day and were knocked out of the tournament.

Harmeet Desai started well against South Korea’s Jang Woo-jin and won the first game 11-8. But Jang won the next three games to take the match 3-1 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 9-11).

Manush Shah also had a tough match against Oh Jungsung. He lost the first game 4-11 but won the next two. Oh then won the last two games and took the match 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 6-11).

Manav Thakkar also could not give India a comeback. He lost the first game 10-12 and went down 1-3 against An Jaeh-yun (10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12).