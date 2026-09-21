Asian Games 2026: India’s complete schedule for day three – All you need to know

India has a packed schedule for day three of the 2026 Asian Games at Aichi and Nagoya with athletes competing across multiple sports from early morning.
Action starts at 5:30 AM IST with soft tennis, sepaktakraw, and esports featuring Daniel Patel and Chinmay Sahoo in eFootball. Equestrian team and individual dressage events begin at 5:45 AM IST, followed by PV Sindhu and the women’s badminton team playing their quarterfinal match against Japan at 6:00 AM IST.
Shooting events start early with the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification at 6:15 AM IST, alongside men’s and women’s skeet qualification rounds at 6:30 AM IST. Wushu athlete Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi competes in the women’s Nanquan and Nandao final at 6:29 AM IST.
Table tennis players take on Thailand in the women’s team round of 16 at 6:30 AM IST, while Sanasam Hemash Singh starts his fencing pool matches in the men’s foil individual event at the same time.
Later in the morning, Jay Meena plays soft tennis at 7:00 AM IST, and the men’s kabaddi team faces South Korea in group play at 7:15 AM IST. Swimming heats feature Aryan Nehra and the men’s 4x100m medley relay team starting at 7:29 AM IST.
Chetan Bhatt competes in karate men’s kumite at 7:35 AM IST, and Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari leads the women’s épée fencing pool matches at 8:15 AM IST. Boxing matches begin at 8:30 AM IST with Sakshi fighting Aira Villegas of the Philippines.
Afternoon events include the women’s cricket team playing Sri Lanka in the final at 10:30 AM IST. Pranati Nayak competes in women’s artistic gymnastics vault qualification at 10:30 AM IST.
The men’s badminton team faces Japan in the quarterfinals at 11:30 AM IST, and the Indian men’s hockey team plays Sri Lanka at 3:30 PM IST. Wushu sanda quarterfinals begin in the evening at 2:30 PM IST.
On day two of the 2026 Asian Games, India added four medals to take their tally to six. Shooting delivered three medals, led by the men’s 10m air rifle team winning silver through Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, and Rudrankksh Patil.
In the individual final, Himanshu Dhillon won silver and Rudrankksh Patil secured bronze. The fourth medal came from mixed martial arts, where Suchika Tariyal won bronze in the women’s traditional 60kg division to claim India’s first ever MMA medal at the Asian Games.
All the action will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.