Asian Games 2026: India’s complete schedule for day three – All you need to know

On day two of the 2026 Asian Games, India added four medals to take their tally to six and the numbers are expected to increase on day three tomorrow. Here's the full schedule

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India’s Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil and Parth Mane pose for a selfie with India’s shooter Elavenil Valarivan after winning the silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi, Japan, on Monday, September 21, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

All the action will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.