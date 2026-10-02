Asian Games 2026: India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod win silver in the mixed recurve team event

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod showcased an impressive performance and bagged a silver medal in the mixed recurve team event at the Asian Games 2026.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-indias-dhiraj-bommadevara-and-kumkum-mohod-win-silver-in-the-mixed-recurve-team-event-8532125/ Copy

Dhiraj-Kumkum win silver medal for India in the mixed recurve team event

India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod win the silver medal in the mixed recurve team event at the Asian Games. The Indian pair lose to China in the final at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square on Friday.

China win the gold medal and also get the LA 2028 Olympic quota. India miss out on the quota after finishing second in the event.

This is India’s second medal in recurve archery at the Asian Games. Earlier in the day, Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti Sharma won gold in the women’s recurve team event. They beat South Korea 5-3 to win India’s first-ever gold in this event.

China started the mixed team final well. Dhiraj scored 9 and 8 with his first two shots, while Kumkum scored 7 and 10. China then hit two 10s and won the first set. They took an early 2-0 lead.

India tried to make a comeback in the second set. Dhiraj and Kumkum scored 8 and 9. China also stayed strong with scores of 9 and 8. Dhiraj then hit the centre of the target, but China finished the set with two 10s. China won the set and moved 4-0 ahead.

India finally won a set in the third round. Kumkum scored 8 and Dhiraj hit the centre of the target. China scored 9 and 10. India stayed in the fight as Kumkum hit a 10 and Dhiraj scored 9. China then scored 10 and 7, which helped India win the set 4-2.

The fourth set was very close. India started with two 9s, while China scored 8 and 10. Kumkum then scored 10 and Dhiraj scored 9. China also scored 9 and 10, making the set 37-37.

The tied set was enough for China to win the final. China took the gold, while Dhiraj and Kumkum won silver for India.

Earlier, Dhiraj and Kumkum made a strong comeback against Japan in the semi-final. They were 3-1 behind but came back to win the match 5-3. With this win, they became the first Indian pair to reach the Asian Games mixed recurve team final.

Japan won the first set 38-37. The second set ended 36-36. India then won the third set 39-35 and the fourth set 37-35 to reach the final.

With this silver, India now have six archery medals at the Asian Games. The medals include four gold, one silver and one bronze.

India won a record nine archery medals at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The team won five gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Indian compound archers won all five gold medals, while the recurve teams won one silver and one bronze.

India still have more recurve events left at the Asian Games. The men’s recurve team event and the men’s and women’s individual events are yet to start. India will have more chances to add medals to their total.