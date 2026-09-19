Asian Games 2026: India’s full schedule for September 20, Cricket, Hockey, Badminton and more

Asian Games 2026: Check India's full September 20 schedule, including cricket, hockey, badminton, shooting, swimming, table tennis, teqball and basketball.

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India's September 20th Asian Games schedule

September 20 will be an important day for Indian athletes at the Asian Games, with action across cricket, hockey, badminton, shooting, swimming, table tennis, teqball and basketball. Several Indian players and teams will be in action from early morning until evening. Fans can watch the major events on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. The day will begin with badminton and swimming, while cricket and hockey will bring some of the biggest Indian events.

One of the biggest events of the day will be the women’s cricket semifinal between India and Bangladesh. The match is scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM and will be shown on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony LIV. Another women’s cricket semifinal between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 5:18 AM and continue until 8:30 AM. Cricket fans will therefore have two important semifinal matches to follow during the day.

Indian teams and athletes will also compete in several other sports. The Indian women’s hockey team will face Uzbekistan from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM. Later, the men’s hockey team will play Indonesia from 11:23 AM to 1:00 PM. In swimming, Benediction Rohit and Akash Mani will compete in the men’s 100m freestyle heats, while Utkarsh Patil and Rishabh Das will take part in the men’s 100m backstroke heats. The women’s 10m air rifle qualification will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Badminton will also have a busy schedule throughout the day. The women’s team event between Indonesia and Mongolia will start at 5:55 AM, followed by more badminton action later. In teqball, Quimcy D’Souza will compete in the women’s singles bronze medal match against Japan from 6:30 AM. She will also feature in a mixed doubles bronze medal match at 7:00 AM. In the afternoon, Indian table tennis players will face Iran from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM on Table 1.

The evening will feature the men’s basketball gold medal match, scheduled from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Sony Sports Ten 2. The match will also be available on Sony Sports Ten 3, Ten 4 and Ten 5 from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM according to the shared schedule. With cricket, hockey, shooting, swimming, badminton, teqball, table tennis and basketball all featuring on the same day, September 20 will offer a packed schedule for Indian sports fans.