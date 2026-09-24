Asian Games 2026: India’s full schedule for September 25, Athletics, Hockey, Kabaddi, Shooting and more

Asian Games 2026 Day 6: Check India’s full September 25 schedule, IST timings, medal events and Indians in action across athletics, shooting, kabaddi and more.

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India's T K Vishal and others run in the 4x400m mixed relay event during the Asian Games. (Photo: PTI)

Action from the Asian Games 2026 continues on Friday September 25 with India set for another busy day across a host of sports. From shooting and athletics to kabaddi, squash, hockey and table tennis, Indian athletes will be in action throughout the day.

India will have seven confirmed medal events on Day 6, with shooting, canoe sprint, weightlifting and athletics offering opportunities to add to the medal tally. The action begins early in the morning, with the first events scheduled before 5 AM IST.

Shooting opens India’s medal hunt

India’s first major medal opportunity will come in shooting. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar will compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team final at 7:15 AM.

Before that, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh will compete in the 10m air pistol mixed-team qualification at 6:15 AM.

The shooting events will be followed by canoe sprint, where Dhanamanjuri Devi Khwairakpam, Pooja, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha will compete in the women’s kayak four 500m Final A at 8:10 AM.

Athletics takes centre stage

Athletics will provide four confirmed medal events later in the day.

Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon will compete in the women’s shot put final at 3:35 PM. Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan will then feature in the women’s pole vault final at 4:33 PM.

Gulveer Singh will be one of the key Indian athletes in action when he competes in the men’s 10,000m final at 5:02 PM. Damneet Singh and Praveen Kumar will also take part in the men’s hammer throw final at 5:10 PM.

Kabaddi teams eye Final berths

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will also be in action in the semifinals on Day 6. Both teams have reached the last four after strong group-stage campaigns and will now look to book their places in the final.

The kabaddi matches will be among the most important team events for India on Friday.

Squash, Table Tennis and Hockey in action

There will be plenty of action beyond the medal events. In squash, Abhay Singh will face Japan’s Ryunosuke Tsukue in the men’s singles quarterfinal, while Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna will meet in an all-Indian women’s singles quarterfinal.

Table tennis will also have a busy morning, with Manush Shah-Diya Chitale and Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade featuring in mixed doubles quarterfinals. India’s women’s hockey team will take on Japan in a Pool B match at 7:30 AM.

Surfing, fencing and other events

India will also compete in surfing, fencing, swimming, equestrian, canoe sprint and esports.

Surfing begins as early as 4:16 AM, with Sugar Shanti Gayen in action in the women’s shortboard event. India’s men’s foil team will begin its fencing campaign against Hong Kong, China at 6 AM.

With medal events and several knockout contests spread across the day, September 25 promises another busy day for the Indian contingent at Asian Games 2026.