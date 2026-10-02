Asian Games 2026: India’s full schedule on October 3, India vs Pakistan cricket final, Hockey gold medal clash

Asian Games 2026: Check India’s full schedule for October 3, including the India vs Pakistan cricket final, hockey gold medal clash and all medal events and timings.

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Asian Games 2026: India schedule on October 3, events and timings (Photo: BCCI)

The Asian Games 2026 campaign is set for its final day on Saturday, October 3, and Indian athletes will be involved in action across 10 sports in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. With several medal events on the card, India will look to finish its campaign on a strong note.

The biggest attractions will be the men’s cricket final between India and Pakistan and the men’s hockey gold-medal match against Malaysia. Archery and wrestling will also have Indian athletes fighting for medals, while golf, sailing, rugby sevens, taekwondo and volleyball will complete the day’s schedule.

Read more: Ankush Panghal from Subhash Chandra Foundation Boxing Training Centre creates history by claiming Asian Games 2026 boxing gold

Archery to begin India’s final day

The day starts with Kumkum Mohod taking on South Korea’s Kang Chaeyoung in the women’s recurve individual quarterfinal at 5:30 AM IST. If she progresses, the semifinals and medal matches will follow.

Dhiraj Bommadevara will be in men’s recurve individual action from 9:30 AM against Amirkhon Sadikov, while Neeraj Chauhan faces Bhutan’s Lam Dorji at 10:15 AM. Their later rounds will depend on qualification.

Wrestling and Taekwondo medal hopes

India will have a busy morning in wrestling. Sagar Jaglan faces Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur-Ochir in the men’s freestyle 74kg round of 16 at 7:23 AM. Two minutes later, Deepak Punia takes on China’s Zhou Junpeng in the 97kg category.

Manisha will compete in the women’s 57kg round of 16 at 7:53 AM, followed by Antim Panghal in the women’s 53kg category at 8:08 AM. Aman Sehrawat begins his 57kg campaign at 8:29 AM.

Taekwondo also begins early, with Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav competing in their respective women’s categories from 5:42 AM onwards. Their later rounds depend on qualification.

India vs Pakistan in cricket final

At 10:00 AM IST, all eyes will turn to the men’s cricket final as India take on Pakistan for the Asian Games gold medal.

India booked their place in the final after beating Sri Lanka by 124 runs, while Pakistan reached the title clash after defeating Bangladesh in their semifinal. It will be the first India-Pakistan men’s cricket meeting at the Asian Games.

Hockey gold medal match at 3:30 PM

The second major final of the day will see the Indian men’s hockey team face Malaysia at 3:30 PM IST. The match carries an added importance as the winner will secure the Asian Games gold medal and direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Earlier, India’s women’s hockey team secured gold by beating China 1-0, ending a 44-year wait for the title and also booking the women’s Olympic qualification spot.

Golf, Sailing, Rugby and Volleyball

Golf will begin from 6:30 AM, with Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu competing in the men’s final round. Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will feature in the women’s final round from 6:43 AM.

In sailing, Mahi Verma will compete in the girls’ dinghy final races, while Katya Ida Coelho will be in the women’s windsurfing final races from 7:10 AM.

India’s women’s rugby sevens team will play Singapore in the 5th-8th place match at 6:20 AM. The men’s volleyball team will later feature in the 5th-6th place match at 9:30 AM.

India’s October 3 schedule at a glance

5:30 AM: Kumkum Mohod – Archery

5:42 AM onwards: Kashish Malik, Jyoti Yadav – Taekwondo

6:20 AM: India vs Singapore – Rugby Sevens

6:30 AM onwards: Men’s Golf

6:43 AM onwards: Women’s Golf

7:10 AM onwards: Sailing

7:23 AM onwards: Wrestling

9:30 AM: Dhiraj Bommadevara – Archery; India Volleyball

10:00 AM: India vs Pakistan – Cricket Final

10:15 AM: Neeraj Chauhan – Archery

3:30 PM: India vs Malaysia – Hockey Final

With two major gold-medal clashes and several individual medal opportunities, October 3 promises to be an important final day for India at the Asian Games 2026.