Asian Games 2026: India’s Lovlina Borgohain reaches women’s boxing semifinal after defeating South Korea’s Seong Suyeon

India's Lovlina Borgohain secured at least a bronze by defeating South Korea's Seong Suyeon in women's boxing and qualifying for the semifinals at the Asian Games 2026.

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Lovlina Borgohain defeat South Korea's Seong Suyeon in boxing in the Asian Games 2026

Day 9 of the Asian Games 2026 is going on, where the Indian athletes are moving to increase the medal count to showcase their impression in the medal tally in the ongoing event.

However, there was one more athlete for India, who displayed a sensational performance in the ongoing Asian Games 2026 as she showcased her brilliance in boxing. Her skills in boxing at least secure a bronze medal for India.

Lovlina Borgohain seals a medal for India after a 5-0 win over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon

In the semifinals match of the 75kg, Lovlina Borgohain showed a brilliant performance as she faced South Korea’s Seong Suyeon and defeated her by 5-0 in the quarterfinals clash to secure at least a bronze for India.

Not only this, she also delivered her brilliance in the various events as she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, in the last edition of the Asian Games, she succeeded in winning a silver medal for India in 2023.

In all big events, she delivered her brilliance to make her nation proud worldwide. In important events like the World Championships, Asian Games, Asian Championships and the World Cup, she always won medals.

Lovlina Borgohain is ready to face Nataly Bogdanova in the semifinals

Speaking about this match, Lovlina displayed an attacking mindset, which helped her to dominate her opponent in the beginning stage. While playing this match against South Korea, she delivered her jab and cross, which played a spoiler for her opponent as she was struggling to make her comeback in the match.

Meanwhile, in the second round, Lovlina continued to dominate her opponent with the same strategy and mindset by implementing her combinations of crosses and hooks. But, Seong Suyeon also threw some punches to her in her defense.

Throughout the match, South Korea’s player Seong Suyeon tried to take advantage of her height. On the other hand, Lovlina continued to present her challenges by showcasing her impressive agility and quickness.

After this victory, she will face Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the last four stage, who’s a world champion in the 70kg category.

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