Asian Games 2026: India’s shooting contingent faces Nagoya nightmare, athletes stranded for hours

India’s shooting contingent faced transport and accommodation problems in Nagoya ahead of Asian Games 2026, with athletes stranded for hours.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/others/asian-games-2026-indias-shooting-contingent-faces-nagoya-nightmare-athletes-stranded-for-hours-8527357/ Copy

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker

India’s shooting contingent has faced a difficult start in Nagoya ahead of the Asian Games 2026, with transport and accommodation problems causing serious inconvenience to athletes and coaches.

The 35-member shooting team arrived in Japan on September 15 with the focus on preparing for the competition. However, what followed was a long night of waiting, followed by further transport issues during their training plans. The problems have added to the concerns surrounding arrangements for athletes ahead of the Games.

Indian shooters wait for hours after landing

The contingent reached the airport at around 9 PM and completed customs formalities by 11 PM. Their accreditation was also validated within around 15 minutes.

However, the team was then left waiting at the accreditation centre. Athletes and coaches reportedly had no transport from 11:45 PM until 3 AM.

A bus eventually arrived at 3 AM and took the contingent to its designated hotel, where another problem was waiting for them. The team discovered that only seven rooms had been booked for all 35 members.

IOA steps in to arrange accommodation

Emergency arrangements had to be made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Accommodation was organised at two properties located around 400 metres from each other, with 18 rooms made available for the contingent.

With the original transport already gone, members of the team had to move their luggage themselves. The athletes were also carrying heavy shooting equipment and ceremonial uniforms.

Male members of the contingent reportedly made several trips between the two properties to help their female teammates with the luggage.

The team finally completed its check-in process between 5 AM and 5:30 AM, more than eight hours after arriving in Nagoya.

Training plans also hit by transport delays

The problems did not end with the accommodation issue. When the shooters tried to return to training on September 17, they faced another transport delay.

The team was to leave at 7 AM and arrive at the range at 8:20 AM. However, only one bus arrived for the group, leaving several athletes and coaches waiting.

According to the report, some members waited for around three and a half hours before boarding a bus at 10:30 AM. They eventually reached the training venue at around 12:30 PM.

India’s shooters face early challenge

The shooting contingent includes several athletes expected to compete for India at the Asian Games. With the competition approaching, the focus will now be on ensuring smoother transport, accommodation and training arrangements so that athletes can concentrate fully on their events.

The shooting issues are also part of wider logistical problems reported by several contingents arriving in Nagoya, including delays involving accommodation, accreditation and transport.