Asian Games 2026: Kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan provisionally suspended on doping probe

The 24-year-old's sample had metabolites of Metandienone and GW1516, along with Mephentermine and its metabolite

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File photo of Yash Kumar Chauhan. (Photo: X)

Indian kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan has been provisionally suspended after returning an adverse analytical finding for multiple banned substances during the 2026 Asian Games.

The Olympic Council of Asia said on Saturday that the 24-year-old’s sample, collected during competition on September 27, contained metabolites of Metandienone and GW1516, along with Mephentermine and its metabolite.

The sample was tested by the International Testing Agency, which is handling testing and results management at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on behalf of the OCA.

According to the OCA, Chauhan has been informed about the case and suspended with immediate effect. Under the provisional suspension, he cannot compete, train, coach or take part in any activity connected to the Asian Games until the matter is resolved.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Anil Mohod wins historic archery gold, secures berth in LA Olympics 2028

The kurash competitions at the Asian Games were held from September 26 to 29. Chauhan competed in the men’s 90kg category and was beaten by Tajikistan’s Mirmamadov Shakarmamad in the round of 16 on September 27, the same day his sample was collected.

The substances found in his sample are prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.

Metandienone is an anabolic steroid derived from testosterone and is banned both in and out of competition. It is associated with increased muscle mass, strength and endurance.

“The ITA, on behalf of the OCA , reports that a sample collected from kurash athlete Yash Kumar Chauhan (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for non-specified prohibited substances Metandienone metabolites, GW1516 metabolites, Mephentermine and its metabolite,” the OCA said in a statement.

GW1516 is also prohibited at all times. The substance affects pathways linked to fat metabolism and has been associated with improved endurance performance.

Mephentermine is a stimulant banned in competition. It acts on the central nervous system and can increase alertness while reducing fatigue.

The OCA said the substances detected in Chauhan’s sample fall under the category of non-specified prohibited substances under the applicable anti-doping rules.

Chauhan can challenge the provisional suspension before the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He can also request the testing of his B-sample as part of the process.

The case comes after India finished its kurash campaign with one medal at the Asian Games. Pincky Balhara won the country’s only medal in the sport, taking bronze in the women’s 78kg category.

The final outcome of Chauhan’s case will depend on the next stages of the anti-doping process, including any challenge or B-sample analysis requested by the athlete.