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Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live: India suffers a 3-0 defeat against Pakistan in volleyball quarterfinals

Hello everyone and welcome to Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are all set to increase the medal count to move forward in this important event.

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Asian Games 2026 Day 12

Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to another important day of the Asian Games 2026 as this important event comes to its 12th day. Where the Indian contingent are aiming to increase their medal tally by winning some more sports games to get the medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.



October 1 will be a busy day for India at the Asian Games. In cricket, India will play Sri Lanka in the men’s semi-final from 10:00 AM. India will also face Pakistan in men’s volleyball at 6:30 AM and Pakistan in men’s hockey at 1:00 PM. In squash, the Indian men’s team will play Malaysia in the semi-final. India will also face Vietnam in men’s sepak takraw, while the women’s rugby team will play Hong Kong China and China.

In individual events, Chikitha Taniparthi will play Indonesia’s Nurisa Ashrifah in the women’s compound archery quarter-final at 5:30 AM. Ganesh Thirumuru will face Chinese Taipei’s Chieh-Lun Chen in the men’s compound archery quarter-final at 9:47 AM. Anish is also set to compete in the men’s 25m rapid pistol final, subject to qualification. Indian players and athletes will also compete in judo and wrestling during the day.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 12 LIVE UPDATES HERE-