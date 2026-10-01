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Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live: India suffers a 3-0 defeat against Pakistan in volleyball quarterfinals

Hello everyone and welcome to Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026, where the Indian athletes are all set to increase the medal count to move forward in this important event.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: October 1, 2026, 7:32 AM IST
Asian Games 2026 Day twelve
Asian Games 2026 Day 12

Asian Games 2026, Day 11 Live: Hello everyone and welcome to another important day of the Asian Games 2026 as this important event comes to its 12th day. Where the Indian contingent are aiming to increase their medal tally by winning some more sports games to get the medals in the 20th edition of the Asian Games.

October 1 will be a busy day for India at the Asian Games. In cricket, India will play Sri Lanka in the men’s semi-final from 10:00 AM. India will also face Pakistan in men’s volleyball at 6:30 AM and Pakistan in men’s hockey at 1:00 PM. In squash, the Indian men’s team will play Malaysia in the semi-final. India will also face Vietnam in men’s sepak takraw, while the women’s rugby team will play Hong Kong China and China.

Read more: IND vs SL Asian Games 2026, Predicted Playing XI: Who's in and Who's out for the semi-final clash

In individual events, Chikitha Taniparthi will play Indonesia’s Nurisa Ashrifah in the women’s compound archery quarter-final at 5:30 AM. Ganesh Thirumuru will face Chinese Taipei’s Chieh-Lun Chen in the men’s compound archery quarter-final at 9:47 AM. Anish is also set to compete in the men’s 25m rapid pistol final, subject to qualification. Indian players and athletes will also compete in judo and wrestling during the day.

ASIAN GAMES 2026, DAY 12 LIVE UPDATES HERE-

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 1, 2026 8:48 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Men’s Greco-Roman wrestling

    Nitesh wins 7-1 against Turkmenistan’s Amanberdi Agamammedov in the 97kg quarter-final. Meanwhile, Aman loses 0-9 to Qatar’s Shahin Badaghimofrad in the 77kg quarter-final.

  • Oct 1, 2026 8:30 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Cricket| PAK 44/3 after 5 overs
    Pakistan lost two wickets after Sahibzada Farhan’s dismissal as Maaz Sadaqat and Saim Ayub lost their respective wicket. Usman Khan and Hasan Nawaz are taking their side’s innings forward in this important clash.

  • Oct 1, 2026 8:25 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Judo

    India’s Yamini Mourya wins her bout against Qatar’s Fatena Bu-Qahoos in just 64 seconds with an Ippon. She will now face Mongolia’s Ariunzaya Terbish in the quarter-final.

  • Oct 1, 2026 8:13 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Cricket| PAK 6/1 after 1 over
    Pakistan losses their first star batter’s wicket as Sahibzada Farhan, the skipper of Pakistan’s team dismisses for 1 run off 4 balls by Mahedi Hasan, caught by Towhid Hridoy.

  • Oct 1, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Volleyball

    A major setback for India as they suffers a 3-0 defeat against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 (25-19, 25-23 and 25-18).
  • Oct 1, 2026 7:54 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Wrestling

    India’s Aman Sehrawat made a strong comeback to beat Mongolia’s Borgil Tuvshinbaatar 8-6 in the Round of 16. He trailed 1-6 but scored quickly to take the lead and held on to win. Now, he will face Qatar’s Shahin Badaghimofrad in the quarterfinals.

  • Oct 1, 2026 7:50 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Cricket| BAN 103/6 after 12 overs
    WICKET|     Fifth wicket for Bangladesh as Pakistan’s Sufyan Moqim dismisses Bangladesh’s star batter Towhid Hridoy for 42 runs off 25 balls, caught by Saim Ayub. His great innings came to an end as he was the leading run-scorer for his side. Bangladesh 103/ 6 after 12 overs.

  • Oct 1, 2026 7:47 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Cricket| PAK vs BAN
    In men’s cricket, Bangladesh is taking on Pakistan in the semifinal clash of the Asian Games 2026, due to a wet outfield. This 20-over match is deducted and becomes a 13-overs game.

  • Oct 1, 2026 7:36 AM IST

    Asian Games 2026, Day 12 Live updates: Hello everyone and welcome to Day 12 of the Asian Games 2026. Team India is taking on their arch-rivals Pakistan in volleyball in the quarterfinals.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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